Kate Winslet can currently be seen on the big screen as a tough Na’vi tribal leader in James Cameron’s lifelong aquatic passion project Avatar 2. Still, we all know what the people really want: more of the Wawa-loving, cheez-wiz-eating, detective Marianne Sheehan. Unfortunately, we probably won’t be hearing Winslet channel her Delco accent anytime soon (though it’s not out of the question), but we have gotten the first look at her next HBO project, The Palace.

The Palace will be a limited series that takes place over “one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel.” Production is currently underway in Austria before heading to the United Kingdom. Succession’s Will Tracy will serve as showrunner alongside producer Frank Rich.

While there haven’t been any character details yet, the first image shows Winslet sitting in a regal palace and piercing someone with her intense stare that has been ingrained in history books. It’s the Kate we all know and love, though she is sadly missing a hoagie.

A new regime. The Palace (WT), an HBO Original Limited Series starring Kate Winslet, is now in production. pic.twitter.com/Las1IFMvrT — HBO Max (@hbomax) February 2, 2023

Alongside Winslet, the series will star Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Martha Plimpton, and Hugh Grant. Andrea Riseborough, who recently received a heavily-investigated Oscar nomination, is also set to star, which means she might be an Oscar winner by the time the series hits HBO. You never know.

