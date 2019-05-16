Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

John Wick Chapter 3 — Parabellum lands in theaters for Thursday preview screenings tonight, which makes this the optimal time for Netflix to drop the first trailer for their Ali Wong-starring romcom, Always Be My Maybe. Keanu Reeves … on Netflix. Keanu Reeves …. in a romcom (without Winona Ryder!). Indeed, the timing can’t be coincidental, but Reeves actually doesn’t surface in the above trailer until 2:20. He’s worth the wait, all intense and swaggery and throwing hands up before rushing in to crush Randall Park’s hopes and dreams.

Reeves plays the new lover of Wong’s Sasha, who has been testing the waters of an old friend (with benefits), Park’s Marcus. Reeves temporarily removes his action shoes to swoop in and capsize (although who knows for how long) any chances for a romantic reunion. From the synopsis:

Childhood friends Sasha and Marcus have a falling out and don’t speak for 15 years. But when Sasha, now a celebrity chef in Los Angeles, returns to her hometown of San Francisco to open a new restaurant, she runs into her old pal — a happily complacent musician still living at home and working for his dad. Though the two are reluctant to reconnect, they soon find the old sparks — and maybe some new ones — are there.

Always Be My Maybe will stream on Netflix on May 31.