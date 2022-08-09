Kenan Thompson Will Host The 2022 Emmys On NBC And Peacock

Kenan Thompson has had one of the most prolific careers that any former Nickelodeon child star: he carried All That, had multiple television shows of his own, and is currently the longest-running cast member on Saturday Night Live. Now, he’s adding the 2022 Emmy’s host to his roster.

Thompson will host the 74th Emmy Awards on NBC on Monday, September 12th, live from Los Angeles. This will be the first time Thompson has hosted any type of ceremony besides all of the many fake gameshows he hosted on SNL.

“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC – my longtime network family – makes it even more special,” Thompson said in a statement. “Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.”

The former Kenan And Kel star will enter his 20th (!!) season of Saturday Night Live this fall, making him the longest-running cast member on the show.

Thompson has several Emmys and nominations under his belt, including two in 2021 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Kenan and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for SNL. He joins the ever-growing group of former comedians turned Emmy hosts, which include Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and Michael Che and Colin Jost, who hosted in 2019 for some reason, despite the fact that they maybe didn’t want to do it. It seems like Thompson is actually on board, though!

The Emmy Awards air on September 12th on NBC.

