The premise behind Kevin Can F**k Himself should be enough to inspire any viewer’s curiosity. It’s two shows in one: (1) A satiric take on the sitcom wife who, for whatever reason, puts up with a (schlubby) manchild, who frequently hurls sexist and gaslighting remarks in her direction; (2) A prestige-esque drama about a deeply unhappy wife on the verge of going further than Betty Draper did with the birds. I do believe that this show’s a valuable entry that’s rife with commentary about what TV viewers consider entertainment, and how audiences are, in fact, complicit with characters’ suffering in the sitcoms that inspired this hybrid entry. This show also wants to light a fire underneath Tim Allen characters who make grunting noises and Kevin James playing the outwardly likable but occasionally manipulative guy, who (despite being clearly out-of-shape) does things like request that his stunning spouse lose “a few tiny, tiny pounds.”

That last reference comes from James’ The King Of Queens, and this AMC show’s title and inspiration, without a doubt, draws from a wife-killing sitcom-stunt (from James’ Kevin Can Wait) a few years back. That show swiftly fell from dubious grace, and that was earned. Not only did Kevin kill off Erinn Hayes’ wife character, the show did so to replace her with James’ former TV wife, Leah Remini. It was a tone-deaf move that spotlighted the problematic aspects of the domestic-sitcom genre, and Kevin Can F**k Himself seeks to right such wrongs. However, this show must thread a careful needle, and it asks its audience to suffer, at least temporarily, before inching toward a payoff.

It’s not an insubstantial ask, especially for those of us who have long since tired of the trope that inexplicably remains forgivable for audiences. Tim Allen’s back on the air, after all, and Kevin James comedies definitely keep coming elsewhere, and the trope’s a not-fine tradition that’s existed since the dawn of TV dinners. The wife characters in these sitcoms almost always adhere to a prescribed narrative, even though, as was the case with The King Of Queens, the wife’s allowed some abrasive comebacks. The laugh tracks push back at these wives, though, and they tell us that, by God, the husband’s antics will rule. The wife’s just a “nag,” you know? Fun should prevail, dammit.

You didn’t think sleep was necessary to stay sane, right?

Well, with Kevin Can Go F**K Himself, the laugh track finally stops laughing along with its dubious “hero.” The setup, at first, is purposefully jarring. Especially during the first episode, you might find yourself gritting your teeth at the onscreen banality. There’s, of course, the intrusively loud canned chuckles. There’s garish lighting and beer pong and obnoxiously rendered Boston-type accents that sound terribly “off” even for a non-East-coaster like myself; the abominable spouse, portrayed (far too well) by Eric Petersen; the ever-present group of friends and a cynical dad. It’s a lot, but to understand the suffering of Allison, portrayed by Annie Murphy of Schitt’s Creek fame, the audience must endure a taste of what she’s coped with for a decade.

Kevin’s not simply an annoying nuisance; he’s a slippery soul-sucker, and one wonders why Allison found herself attracted to him, let alone why she’s stayed married to him for a decade. Yet the deeper issue is that, as a species, the sitcom-wife really never had a choice. They wake up in these shows and find themselves in their situations with a laugh track going, and they must perform for the audience. In Allison’s case, she’s also not a housewife; the show is very clear about how she works as hard, if not harder, than he does. She’s also, naturally, doing all of the housework and cooking and putting up with her husband’s ego and putdowns and sh*tty behavior. Meanwhile, the audience’s POV is represented by a neighbor, Patty (Mary Hollis Inboden), who starts out as “one of the guys,” but the writers do have better things in mind for her.

The realization of Allison’s misery is where the second show inside of Kevin Can F**k Himself can grimly shine. Whenever Kevin leaves the frame — and fortunately, he increasingly does so throughout the first half of the season screened for critics — the tone of the show shifts. Likewise, the over-bright lighting disappears, the multi-cam sitcom approach evaporates, and Allison is finally left, or shall I say is permitted to, acknowledge her true feelings. The overall effect at once frees the viewer from feeling trapped in repressive sitcom land, yet we’re also feeling as trapped as Allison does. And that’s the point. Fortunately, it’s not a total downer. Murphy’s irrepressible energy carries through on both sides, and she adeptly handles the heavy lift during both halves of this show. And yes, we see Allison fantasize about killing Kevin and begin to form a plan in that direction. It’s tantalizingly invigorating to consider.