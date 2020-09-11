Kevin Nealon is a performer probably best known for his run on SNL from 1986-1995, during which he served as host of the show’s famed “Weekend Update” segment for a time. You may also know him from movies like Happy Gilmore and The Wedding Singer, and for his roles on shows like Weeds and Man with a Plan.

On Saturday, September 12, Nealon is doing a virtual comedy show — Kevin Nealon: Behind the Mask — on a new interactive platform called RushTix. The show will feature personalized shoutouts from Nealon, and friends can watch the show “together” virtually with an integrated chat. Tickets for the show can be obtained here.

Kevin was nice enough to take a few minutes out of his schedule recently to take part in our vaunted 20 questions questionnaire series.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

At my age, parking validation.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

On Instagram, it would be @SukiYeagley, who has amazing posts – and she’s also my wife. I also like @SeilerPaints because he’s a mentor to me in the art world.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or in your streaming queue?

Away with Hilary Swank and Somebody Feed Phil, both on Netflix.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

I’m going out with a ten-course meal, something that is going to take a long time to chew. Possibly a bubblegum steak.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

I like gumroad.com for their art supplies and tutorials.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

“If the World Was Ending” by JP Saxe and Julia Michaels, and “Can We Still Be Friends” by Todd Rundgren. I’m very sentimental in these COVID times.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Learn more about politics, and get involved in more civic duties.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Rattlesnake bites”

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs

10. Best concert of your life was…?

The first time I saw James Taylor in concert, in Waterbury, Connecticut. I think I was 17 at the time.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

“How to Stop Worrying and Start Living” by Dale Carnegie

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

My publicist transcribing this interview after I’ve had shoulder surgery.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

South Park.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

I would binge-watch our Ring doorbell footage.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

It’s a Wonderful Life.

16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?

I would say the hockey team from the movie Slap Shot with Paul Newman.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

At home when I was 17, a homecooked meal by my mother. It was just before that James Taylor concert.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Knives Out with my son.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Barbara Eden from I Dream of Jeannie.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage were coming to your house for dinner?

It would be the same meal I would have for my last meal, only it would be two courses.

My stand up special KEVIN NEALON: BEHIND THE MASK is live-streaming from my house to yours, 9/12 at 7pm PST. Special guest/opener/ house band is my good bud BRAD PAISLEY! Stick around for the after party to chat. Tix available at https://t.co/qn52NErRWZ pic.twitter.com/Bk3zQTwDjc — Kevin Nealon (@kevin_nealon) September 7, 2020

PREVIOUSLY: Melissa Fumero