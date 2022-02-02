TV

Craig Robinson Returns To TV As A Millionaire Snake Hunter In ‘Killing It’

by:

Craig Robinson, known for his outspoken comedic roles in Brooklyn 99 and The Office, is returning to star in his own TV show, Killing It, which is set to premiere this year on Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform.

The official synopsis describes Killing It as a comedy about “class, capitalism, and one man’s quest to achieve the American dream. And also about hunting really big snakes.” Nothing goes hand-in-hand like snakes and America, right? The trailer shows Robinson lounging in a fancy robe on the deck of a lavish, beach-front hotel room, where he describes his wild life to his house cleaner.

Killing It is created by Brooklyn 99 producers Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici, who said the following about the new series:

We love all the ambitious, challenging, thematically-rich series that populate the current peak-TV landscape. We also love jokes. So, we tried to make a show that could deliver both. We wanted Killing It to explore America’s quasi-religious obsession with entrepreneurship and wealth, and we also wanted it to be funny. Really, really funny. Plus, we wanted it to have big snakes. It’s a daunting creative balancing act, but lucky for us, we were writing for Craig Robinson, aka the most likable man in the world. His hilarious, effortlessly charming performance grounds even the wildest comic moments in something deeply human and relatable.

Killing It debuts this April on Peacock.

