After eight seasons and one brief cancellation, the Fox-turned-NBC comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine is at long last coming to an end. The show’s final episode, “The Last Day,” is set to air Thursday, September 16 at 8 PM ET over on NBC, and will offer fans one last look at the lives of Detective Jake Peralta and all the quirky characters that make up the NYPD’s 99th precinct before closing the book on their stories forever. However, the cast of the beloved police procedural comedy isn’t letting the show end without a proper send-off, which will take place later that night on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

As of right now, it is unknown what cast members will be attending the Brooklyn Nine-Nine send off on Late Night with Seth Meyers, but it seems pretty likely all the shows biggest stars — such as Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, and Joe Lo Truglio — will be in attendance. However, we’re definitely crossing our fingers in hopes that we’ll be graced with the presence of Gina Linetti actress Chelsea Peretti and both Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker) and Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller) as well.

Based on a fictional police precinct operating in Brooklyn, Brooklyn Nine-Nine follows Jake Peralta (Samberg) and his colleagues as they attempt to better both the city and ultimately, themselves. What starts off as rivalries and tension in the workplace comedy grows into powerful and lasting relationships, with all of this happening while the team adds playful but poignant commentary on the world around them. The series was created by late night comedy and Parks and Rec writer Dan Goor, as well as Michael Schur, one of The Office‘s most notable writers and creator of shows such as Parks and Rec and The Good Place.

Since Brooklyn Nine-Nine first hit television back in 2013, the show has been met with critical acclaim and countless awards and nomination. In 2014, the show’s first season won the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series: Musical or Comedy, with lead star Samberg winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy the same night. Andre Braugher, the star behind the iconic Captain Holt, has been nominated four times for an Emmy for his performances on the show, and has twice won the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. The series has also repeatedly been praised for its representation of the LGBTQ+ community, taking home a won a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Comedy Series.

The series finale for Brooklyn Nine-Nine premieres Thursday, September 16 at 8 PM ET on NBC, and will be followed by the cast’s special appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:35 AM the following morning.