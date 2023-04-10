American Horror Story will continue doing its best to confuse audiences worldwide, though this time its because of casting instead of killer clowns. Ryan Murphy’s spooky analogy series will return for a 12th (!!!) season, and Kim Kardashian is on board to star, alongside returning player Emma Roberts, who took an AHS hiatus after season nine.

Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter that he wrote this role with Kardashian in mind. “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” he said in a statement to THR. “Emma [Roberts] and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.” This is very ambitious, considering there was a whole season dedicated to Lady Gaga as a blood-sucking kidnapper. What could they possibly think of next — Kim being haunted by deceased celebrities? Kardashian celebrated the news with an eerie video on her socials:

Season twelve will be subtitled Delicate and, for the first time, the show will be based on an upcoming novel. Danielle Valentine’s Delicate Condition will hit shelves in August and is described as a gripping thriller about a woman who becomes convinced that a “sinister figure” is trying to endanger her pregnancy. It’s unclear who Roberts or Kardashian will play.

The season is expected to film in New York City this spring for a summer release date. This will be Kardashian’s first major scripted role… that is if you believe Keeping Up With The Kardashians didn’t have a dedicated writer’s room.

