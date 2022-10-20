Every year, the same thing happens: a new season of the Ryan Murphy FX anthology series American Horror Story comes and no one has any idea how to watch it. Living a life in which all television is consumed via streaming platforms can complicate things, especially, for some reason, when it comes to AHS. The latest season, American Horror Story: NYC, premiered on FX on Wednesday, October 19, and you can watch it several ways.

The old-fashioned way

You can watch AHS: NYC every Wednesday when it airs on FX 10 p.m. ET/PT

You can also stream new episodes on Hulu at 3 a.m. ET the morning after they premiere on TV. If you want to catch up on past seasons of the show, you can stream all 10 previous seasons on Hulu. If you don’t have cable and don’t want to get roped into it now, there are plenty of other ways to get live TV in the streaming era. Hulu offers a live TV option, and there are plenty of other options including Sling TV, YouTube TV, or FuboTV.

Next day on Hulu

New episodes of AHS: NYC will be available to stream on Hulu the morning after they air on FX (at 3 a.m., to be exact). If you want to stay up for that, you’re welcome to do so. All other ten seasons of AHS are available to stream on Hulu, too, in case you’re in need of a throwback to Coven.

Here’s FX’s vague description for the AHS: NYC:

“Mysterious deaths and disappearances ramp up in the city. Meanwhile, a doctor makes a frightening discovery, and a local reporter becomes tomorrow’s headline.”

The teaser for the series – and the eleventh season of AHS – provided nothing while giving us everything: a creepy, kinky glimpse of NYC nightclubs. AHS has come a long, long way from the murder house first season, which aired in 2011.

The series stars some AHS regulars including Billie Lourd, Isaac Cole Powell, Zachary Quinto, Sandra Bernhard, and Broadway’s very own Patti Lupone. Newcomers to the anthology series include Kal Penn, Rebecca Dyan, and Sis.