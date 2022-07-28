Krysten Ritter has already starred in several acclaimed TV universes. She got her big break (pun not intended) on Breaking Bad, before becoming Marvel’s superhero-turned-investigator Jessica Jones. And real fans know that Don’t Trust The B**** In Apartment 23 was canceled much too soon. Now, Ritter is returning to AMC as a part of the new Orphan Black spinoff series.

Orphan Black: Echoes is a spinoff of the popular BBC sci-fi series that starred Emmy-winner-turned She-Hulk Tatiana Maslany and ran for five seasons. According to the official synopsis, Echoes follows a group of women as they “weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal.”

Ritter will join the show as Lucy, a woman with an “unimaginable” origin story who tries to make her way in the world, and perhaps face off against many clones of herself. This will mark Ritter’s return to television since reprising her role as Jessica Jones in 2017’s The Defenders.

John Fawcett, the co-creator of the original series, will direct and executive produce the 10-episode series alongside Anna Fishko, creator, writer, and showrunner of the upcoming series, which is slated for a 2023 release on AMC+.

(Via Deadline)