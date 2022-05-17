Mark Ruffalo still hasn’t gotten his own solo Hulk movie, but he seems fine with that. In fact, he seems fine popping up in other characters’ spin-off shows, even if they also focus on another lumbering green beserker. Witness the trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, a comedic take on the character Stan Lee introduced in 1980, as the more mild-mannered, non-superheroic cousin of always beleaguered Bruce Banner.

The preview for the show, due in August, finds Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a lowly lawyer who finds herself turning green after receiving an infusion from her superhero relation. When she learns that she can turn into a rage machine at the drop of a hat, she is decidedly non-plussed.

“Your transformations are triggered by anger and fear,” Bruce tells his cousin.

“Those are like the baseline of any woman just existing,” she replies.

But the connections run deeper: One of Walters’ clients just happens to be Emil Blonsky, aka Abomination, who was played by Tim Roth all the way back in the Edward Norton-fronted The Incredible Hulk from 2008, meaning the beloved actor will be back in the MCU for the first time since the George W. Bush era.

Though there are plenty of MCU shows that have either already aired or are en route, She-Hulk share a bit more DNA with one of them in particular: WandaVision. Indeed, it’ll be a little closer to an Ally McBeal-like legal comedy, focusing more on her job than on her battling baddies, which she doesn’t seem wont to do anyway. What’s more, each episode will run a mere 30 sitcom-y minutes.

You can watch the trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in the video above. It debuts on Disney+ on August 17.