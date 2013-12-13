‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Showrunner Kurt Sutter’s Next Project: A Show Titled ‘The Bastard Executioner,’ Obviously

With Sons of Anarchy careening toward the end of its murderous, occasionally urine-soaked seven season run, showrunner Kurt Sutter is going to need a new outlet for all of his creative, sometimes-holding-a-baby-at-gunpoint output. It appears he has found it. Sutter, along with executive producer Brian Grazer, will create a new original drama titled The Bastard Executioner for FX. I will Paypal $5 to anyone who can come up with a better title for a Kurt Sutter project than that*.
From Deadline:
Bastard Executioner tells the story of a warrior knight in King Edward III’s charge who is broken by the ravages of war and vows to lay down his sword. But when that violence finds him again he is forced to pick up the bloodiest sword of all. […]
“I find the executioner to be an incredibly fascinating and provocative character,” [Grazer] said. “He deals with the highest order and the lowest order in the culture. It’s about as morally complex a profession as you can imagine, and it is going to make for a spellbinding series.”
So we’re thinking Game of Thrones meets Sons of Anarchy meets, like, Highlander, maybe? Is that what is going on here? Because if that’s the case, color me intrigued, if only to see exactly what the network plans on letting Sutter get away with, violence-wise, and whether it will finally cause the members of the Parents Television Council to start rattling and smoking from the ears like robots who have been confused by a riddle. It’s bound to happen eventually, and this just might do it.
Anything to add, Kurt Sutter?
“I love the network. I love the world. I love the blood,” Sutter said.
Fair enough.
*Offer not valid anywhere
Color me intrigued. I haven’t had a chance to really delve into Sons of Anarchy, but this show sounds pretty goddamn awesome.
Does she do butt stuff?
I hear that is where the real money is at.
It is awesome and if I were you I would start from the beginning.
The most Sutter-ish title has already been made.
This coming La Flama Blanca! LOL
Kurt Sutter’s Othello Marauder Grizzlies
“A History of Violence” meets “Army of Darkness”, but on my TV? SOLD!
Spoiler Alert: Katay Sagal kills the executioner while singing the soundtrack.
“Feudal Motorcycle Murder Porn” was too prosaic.
There’s no way in hell I’m watching anything Kurt Sutter’s name is attached to until after he produces four seasons of even remotely plausible storylines.
Agreed! He officially became the King of all Shark Jumpers with that last episode.
I’m not sure you would even know a good “plausible” storyline if it jumped up and bit you in the ass!
If law enforcement seized all of Sutter’s porn and hard drives, I’m pretty sure he would get the death penalty.
I’m not sure I have it in me to watch another Sutter Show
Man, I wish I cared about the subject matter at all. medieval shit and fantasy shit are basically the only two things I have a blanket “NOPE” policy towards (hence my disdain for GoT).
A shame for me too, because I seem to be one of the few around here who genuinely enjoys Sutter’s work and takes it exactly for what it is.
Sutter sucks.
great contribution as always, Kurt Pooper.
If you can explain all the dumbass decisions of the last episode then good for you.
I don’t watch Sons for realism or logic or anything like that.
Or good writing I take it. To each her own.
“Don’t Watch”
What are you a soap opera kind of guy or something? You don’t know what greatness is! I bet you’re a trekkie or something of the sort! HA!
I was hoping he was going to make a show based on the cat piss hallucenations from South Park.
Kurt Sutter is awesome. I say the same about the series Sons Of Anarchy. It has a great storyline and awesome characters. In my opinion, if you’re only watching it for the blood and gore, you’re truly missing out on everything this genuine artist has put into this series.