‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Showrunner Kurt Sutter’s Next Project: A Show Titled ‘The Bastard Executioner,’ Obviously

With Sons of Anarchy careening toward the end of its murderous, occasionally urine-soaked seven season run, showrunner Kurt Sutter is going to need a new outlet for all of his creative, sometimes-holding-a-baby-at-gunpoint output. It appears he has found it. Sutter, along with executive producer Brian Grazer, will create a new original drama titled The Bastard Executioner for FX. I will Paypal $5 to anyone who can come up with a better title for a Kurt Sutter project than that*.

From Deadline:

Bastard Executioner tells the story of a warrior knight in King Edward III’s charge who is broken by the ravages of war and vows to lay down his sword. But when that violence finds him again he is forced to pick up the bloodiest sword of all. […] “I find the executioner to be an incredibly fascinating and provocative character,” [Grazer] said. “He deals with the highest order and the lowest order in the culture. It’s about as morally complex a profession as you can imagine, and it is going to make for a spellbinding series.”

So we’re thinking Game of Thrones meets Sons of Anarchy meets, like, Highlander, maybe? Is that what is going on here? Because if that’s the case, color me intrigued, if only to see exactly what the network plans on letting Sutter get away with, violence-wise, and whether it will finally cause the members of the Parents Television Council to start rattling and smoking from the ears like robots who have been confused by a riddle. It’s bound to happen eventually, and this just might do it.

Anything to add, Kurt Sutter?

“I love the network. I love the world. I love the blood,” Sutter said.

Fair enough.

*Offer not valid anywhere