Kurt Sutter Is Furious With The ‘Incompetent C*nts’ Who Spoiled The ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Finale

After realzing that it’s been far too long since he called someone a “c*nt,” depraved Sons of Anarchy showrunner Kurt Sutter became furious at the “thousand f*cking people” he can blame for releasing the show’s Collector’s Edition Book a week before it was supposed to come out. According to Sutter, it “contains details about the final episode of the series,” so there’s at least a dozen fans out there who know whether Chuckie runs off with Opie’s ghost, as I predicted.
It has been brought to my attention that our SOA Collector’s Edition Book has been sent out a week early by some distributors and book outlets. This book contains details about the final episode of the series. This, my friends is a storyteller’s worst nightmare. I wanted this book to be a compliment to the show. It contains personal messages and photos from the cast, in-depth behind the scenes information and detailed breakdown of episodes. It’s a smart, well-conceived book that I was very excited for the fans to have. AFTER the motherf*cking finale. There are a thousand f*cking people I can blame. And I assure you, by the time I am done, my f*cking basket will be filled with heads of incompetent c*nts. But as far as the fans go, the burden is on me. I f*cked up. It was my idea for the book, so ultimately, I am to blame. So if you received a book, I apologize. I ask that you not share your wrath or pain or opinion in social media so as to not spoil the experience of others. There is no excuse for utter ineptitude. It pains me that this will be the parting memory of some fans. I hope you all tune in for the finale. It plays much better than it reads.
And yet he still hasn’t apologized for Marilyn Manson plowing Juice. C’mon, Sutter.
I guess it would matter if it were a good show?
Yet you’re douche enough to read this and then comment on it?
@Dry Town – what does his distaste for a show have anything to do with him reading the article? People always read things even if they don’t like the subject matter…. just like you did with his post.
I agree with Dry Town. @ImBateman – Anyone can read anything…. He didn’t have to post anything. To each their own though. SOA fucking rocks!
@bon727nie – If anyone can read anything, why can’t they also post anything?
It’s a humor blog, ladies.
At least it used to be :/
Heh. He called you girls. Generally girls are not as good as men at sports or internet commenting. He doesn’t actually think you’re girls, he’s saying it to indicate that you are lesser people. Like girls!
You’re an idiot.
Don’t comment on things you know nothing about.
@Landlubber77 – Yes I am female but metaphorically I bet I have bigger balls than you do. Women have the same rights as man. Although with the words you’re spitting I don’t hear a man, I hear a weak boy…booohooooing
Pinellas represent bonnie. But yeah, that was kinda my point. I was mocking him for using the old “ladies” trope to demean those other guys. But you go gurl.
Jokes on him.
SOA fans cant read.
The Irish released the book early. It’s blowback from the deal white made with black and brown to force out yellow.
WHERES DA PROOF BRUTHA?
@Surly Thor Heh. Yeah. I haven’t been so much as clicking on Rowles’ articles. Is he still going on about Chibs being a rat?
Sutter will be made whole.
Suter will make himself whole with your hole.
@MagSeven THERE WILL BE RETALIATION!!!
But the first retaliations will be against the wrong group, then they’re learn the TRUTH, and they’re retaliate against both the right group and the wrong group for the retaliation that was in turn for the wrong retaliation that went too far. <—- every season so far.
“class, today we’re going to learn about colors… ‘
Spoilers – Jax actually dies when a copy of this book falls off Sutter’s ego and conks him on the head.
Good intel on the manuscript. We’ll take it to the table.
/Bro walks away
Abel is the one who got it to the Irish.
I actually envy Juice – and Gemma and Unser. At least they’ve been put out of their misery. The rest of us still have to endure one more episode.
@Conspiracy Quean You know you don’t HAVE to watch the show, right? Dexter pissed me off so much that I gave up with 2 episodes left.
@Conspiracy Quean If you hate it that much, why are you watching it, reading about it and commenting on it? I can only imagine how the misery that people in your life must feel from being around your hateful ass.
Meanwhile I’m imagine how miserable people must be around Dry Town for his (or her) constantly telling other people how to live their life.
I bet juice’s ghost misses being plowed.
@Conspiracy Quean – I bet you will be tuned in on Teller Tuesday watching the last episode. But you spread your negativity.
SOA is awesome! I hate to see the series end. Everything that has happened up until now is how Sutter wanted. I can see why all three had to die last Tuesday. Juice had been walking on borrowed time for so long. Unser had been dying of cancer since the show started and he loved Gemma since forever and couldn’t live without her. Jax put Unser out of his misery. As Gemma said “This is who we are, sweetheart.” She knew what was coming and accepted it. She took it like a man.
Sorry FanBoys – didn’t mean to offend but as a viewer from Day One, a loyal (once upon a time) fan, and consumer, I have a right to voice my simmering frustrations with this show.
Sorry to disappoint but I am a female, queer oh I mean quean.
“It plays better than it reads”
Jesus. Not exactly a ringing endorsement, there.
Oh, I thought the same thing when I read that. Must be because it’s easier to see that a story makes no sense when it’s in writing.
Ouch.
I was about to say the same thing. That makes it sound like people read it and the resounding response was “Really? That’s how this ends? That’s dumb and underwhelming.” and Sutter is trying to temper that assessment.
I think Jax and Happy become gay lumberjacks, but then Chibs wakes up in an IRA safe house to discover it was all a dream.
@Everybody Loves Waymond – Good guess, but it’s JT who wakes up and realizes it was all a dream.
Then he shoots Clay in the face.
I was hoping to find out how it ended here in this article so I wouldn’t be tempted to watch the fucking stupid show it’s become over the past few years.
I have 9 episodes on dvr that I plan on never watching. So, theres that.
@Squish78 . . . yet you still follow the KC Chiefs? . . . I mean this in jest as I too am a fan . . . brutal couple of weeks . . . .
@jennyt8675309 Total suckage is what it is.
@Squish78 Agree . . . I’m actually hoping they don’t make the playoffs . . . living in MN, I will get too much grief (also Vikings suck)
@jennyt8675309 Well, they better make the playoffs, but I dont want the Colts AGAIN.
@squish78 you must have a beastly DVR to hold 9 three and a half hour episodes.
@Everybody Loves Waymond Yeah, Im probably at -67% left.
@ReasonablySober – You’re tempted, ha! You will be tuned in just like millions will be. Don’t call it a fucking stupid show. I think you have shown your intelligence. Oh sorry…. I’m saying you are stupid. I didn’t know if you would understand a big word like that.
The people on this thread that hate this show so much but still watch it, read about it and comment on it are miserable fucks that are the root of rot in life.
Or maybe they’re just people who liked the show at first and now enjoy ribbing it lightheartedly on the internet. But no, I’m sure it’s the first one.
I still like it . . . mainly cuz of the manly beards . . . and it’s so ridic at this point that it makes me laugh . . .
I enjoyed the show but don’t like where it’s come to., but I want to see how it concludes… probably like many of these “miserable fucks”.
Are you the type that only thinks positive opinions are valid and that only people that enjoy something should comment about it? If so, you’re a hypocrite.
I’m enjoying Sons in an entirely different way than when it first started. I now love it for it’s over the top ridiculousness. There are still flashes of brilliance, but it’s a different experience for me now.
Or they’re the ones who stuck by the show and have watched it become a parody-filled shadow of itself, full of pretentiousness and hilarity and are simply blowing off steam until the finale when they can finally shelve the show for good.
But I think we need proof first before we take it to the table.
@Breesus Disciple If fall in your category. Show was good. Show was bad. Show got so bad I got entertainment from the awfulness. And now I’ve stuck with it this long, I might as well see it through and get my entertainment from telling people how shitty it became.
@Dry Town You sound like a true joy to hang out with. Please come back after the finale and enlighten is with your opinions.
/Psst, guys, when Dry Town comes back next week we all run out of the woods and the basement and over the roof and we shoot the shit out of him or her! I saw it once on a TV show; it’s foolproof. And no blowback!
To all that replied: None of you must of started from the beginning or haven’t been paying attention one. OMG! Everything that is happening has its reason for taking place. Stop playing with yourselves and watch and listen. Did any of you take English or Drama in school?
The root of rot in life is the dumbest insult ive ever heard. And SoA us dumb as hell and completely unoriginal, doesnt mean i cant still enjoy it.
Then don’t talk shit about it Solverson. Just watch and enjoy. It is not dumb as hell or unoriginal. My mother’s first husband was the Sargent of Arms for a MC. (Happy’s role).
@bon727nie Jaysus Chroist, I don’t even know where to start.
@Pasqualie – I guess you don’t because you didn’t. I started and I will finish.
There are lot of people out there that need to be very protective of their buttholes for the next month or two. Sutter will take his revenge the best way he knows how…anally.
There’s probably a whole chapter dedicated to ass rape.
He rapes their butts while she rapes their ears.
At least he does unto others as he has done to himself.
Have any of you been to prison for any amount of time? Juice used to be Clay’s bitch in prison when they had to do a long bid.
Actually it sounds like some of you might want it up the ass. You keep mentioning it.
This is just a damn good internet comment
@bon727nie No, most of us have probably not spent any time in prison. Have you? The way you ask the question coupled with the fact that your mom was an old lady to an MC thug makes me think the answer is yes.
Look Quean…I dare you to speak of my mother again. She has passed so she is not here to defend herself. MC thug, really. That was her first husband, not my father. Whom has also passed. It’s me against the world. I have never been to prison to answer that question. My mother was never an ol lady bc she was married to him before he was a member of the Scorpions out of Dallas, TX. By the way they are a 1% club so don’t talk shit won’t be none. I know I am speaking above your intelligence. That MC thug that you keep referring to is my sister’s father. Keep on….The reaper may be coming to visit.
Bahahahahahahahahhahahahhahahahhahahahhahahahhahahahah
“The reaper may be coming to visit”
Right after there toy drive and costume parties, then a nap, THEN they are coming…
I can’t, this is too good, too easy…hahhahaha
Let’s all write the President of the super scary Scorpions MC club a nice email.
Via the intimidating website
This motherfucker could teach James Cameron a lesson or two in how to hock your wares in this day and age
Yeah my first thought was what a Brilliant way to advertise his shitty book.
Wait, so I’m not the only one who knows Jax smashes his bike into a Delorean amd travels back in time to become the Bastard Executioner and bang servant boys?
HOW ABOUT A SPOILER ALERT ASSHOLE!?!?!?!?!?
Is this book actually gonna ruin the ending for anyone who cares? Wouldn’t spoiler-averse people avoid reading it before the finale? Don’t think it’s worth getting that upset about, bro.
/flares nostrils
KS: I need to capitalize on SoA to the max.
Ass-kisser: How about publishing a shit book about the series?
KS: Brilliant. We’ll call it a ‘Collectors Edition’.
AK: How should we market it?
KS: I’ll pretend it spoils the finale and go berzerk on the internet.
AK: What about backlash when the fans find out you purposely spoiled the finale?
KS: Ha. I did that when I wrote the script.
The book doesn’t really spoil jack shit. You just don’t find out HOW it happens.
Mayhem landed.
Future Abel rides a hoverbike during a 15 minute closing montage while Katey sings Freebird.
Lol! But future abel. changes his name to Todd and kills a kid on a bike in the desert… CONVERGENCE!
You gotta be real careful flyin’ around on a hoverbike. It’s real windy. Lotsa Blowback.
If it makes Sutter feel better, I’m furious at the incompetent cunt that wrote this show.
The only book(s) I’m interested in for next week are JT’s faggy journals
I love that this phrase is catching on – it sounds like a good fantasy football name.
I know me too. Part of me still feels a little bit bad for using it, but god dammit it makes me laugh a lot on the inside
@Bieberhole69: You have Missing Link to thank for that one. I knew it was catchy right after he said it, and I told him as much on Wednesday.
@Palin Givens my only regret is that the phrase wasn’t introduced earlier. We only have one more thread to use it in :'(
We also have the faggy storage locker. That shit makes me giggle.
[bro hugs this thread]
Why is Bubbles wearing a beanie and messed up glasses?
This made me piss myself.
I blame Lahey and Randy.
I think everyone missed the main point here. The true crime isn’t the book, it’s the fact that Sutter thinks of himself as a “storyteller”. I assumed they stopped writing plots around Season 4 and just hired the Family Guy manatees, replacing the balls with “blowback”, nostril flairs and guns.
That’s your opinion. Not that I think someone who wants to call themselves “Mancy” should have the right to voice it. You probably watch Family Guy and Star Trek….hahahaha… Kurt Sutter is a badass storyteller in my opinion. Considering the fact I was in GT English for 5 years and Drama class I believe I have the right to voice my opinion.
@bon727nie – Based on the absurdity of your comment, I’m guessing you picked the wrong day to quit sniffing glue.
@Mancy – Who the fuck brags about needing 5 years to complete an English course and feels that attending Drama class is badge of honor? If that’s not faggier than a Mancy avatar, I don’t what is.
You have all of your shit backasswards fool. I was put in GT (gifted and talented) English in the 8th grade. If you can count that means I graduated still in GT English. The point I was trying to make is most people don’t know how to read something and take it for something other than the obvious words stated. Get your shit straight. Are you arrogant or just ignorant?
“…most people don’t know how to read something and take it for something other than the obvious words stated. Are you arrogant or just ignorant?”
Um….kinda like above where you took my very clearly sarcastic comment seriously and launched into your moronically self-righteous response?
Get cho shit str8 gurrrrl!
By the way, if you want people to think you’ve spent more than a semester in community college, you’d do well to avoid listing an invitation to the gifted program in 8th grade as your greatest accomplishment.
Regardless, I don’t think there’s been anything quite like SOA…that didn’t have zombies, of course.
ComplEment
One of the uproxx writers did the same thing in another article this week, and I was going to say something, but I was like, eh, why bother. They’ll just call *me* an asshole for pointing it out.
Exactly!
Well…in theory…Sutter is a “paid” writer…..
This is outrageous, the distributor even said “I give you my word the books won’t get out early.”
Sorry dude. My bad.
Jax dies
“There’s no excuse for incompetence”
Wouldn’t be so fast to say that, guy-who-wrote-season-3.
Did your Aunt Lucy get any blowback on that deal?
It’s an enjoyable show. It’s a good show. I very much enjoy watching the show. It’s one of the few shows I look forward to watching.
But if you love the show so much you had to go out and buy a book about it the very day the book is released…..you need better taste and I don’t care if you’re mad.
I suspect that bo727nie is really Kurt Sutter trolling these comments. And Dry Town is the internet alias of Katy Segal (remember her menopause arc?).
Don’t say anything bad about bo727nie, she’s making SoA more entertaining with every comment.
Also, she’s Dustin’s wife.
@Conspiracy Quean – It’s bon727nie, if you’re going to talk about me spell my user name right! The only THANK YOU that you will ever receive from me is for saying I am, the man, Kurt Sutter! I am a 36 year old female who has watched every episode multiple times.
Thank you Mancy for taking up for me. SOA is entertaining enough I am not going to let anyone bad mouth a series that fucking rocks.
It has been said that the series was based on Hamlet in a way. That’s Shakespeare. I think that is an ultimate compliment in itself. I wish I could be Kurt Sutter. I did give him a big shout out on Facebook because I wanted to see that bad ass SOA tatt and Jax’s bare ass tearing some pussy up before it ended.
@bon727nie, thank you for putting Conspiracy queen in her place. I can’t stand dumb ass bitches like her.
@bon727nie – Based on the absurdity of your comment, I’m guessing you picked the wrong day to quit smoking crack.
“I am not going to let anyone bad mouth a series” – I’d love to hear how you’re going to stop anyone. Example: SoA is the worst TV series ever.
Q: Why did you let me bad mouth a series?
A: You didn’t. Because you don’t control expressions of opinion on the internet, you delusional cunt.
Also, you know who started the SoA as Hamlet meme? Kurt “I am a modern day Shakespeare” Sutter, the only narcissist who is possibly more delusional than you.
@QueenB_40 – Someone needs to put her and keep her in her place…..she’s a rude, unintelligent cunt.
I have to agree with you. No other person or people in the history mankind would go to such lengths to man such a defense unless money and other personal gain (fame / infamy) were not involved. If they aren’t Kurt and Katy, it is really rather disturbing in a psycho creepy sort of way. Internet comment entertainment crazy is often just that…
Did I mention jax dies.
That’s Not a spoiler Tripod, it’s common sence. If you watched the last episode and payed attention to the scene where he had a meeting with the other SOA Presidents, it was pretty clear as to what was going to happen to Jax. They agreed to wait until he settle all his deals with the rest of the crews and deal with his mother.
Did I mention you’re annoying and an asshole?
I love you brother.
Regardless Kurt Sutter is an amazing writer; soa is amazing and even if a book was released early who cares just don’t read it and when you see something that says something about soa ignore it.
I can completely understand Kurt’s frustration after all there’s only one more episode and the company he entrusted to publish the book has leaked it before his say so. It’s his book and the series is his creation. He was betrayed. But I am a loyal fan and nothing will get in the way of my last Teller Tuesday. I bought season 1 on blu-ray before I knew SOA was on Netflix. I continued to buy the other seasons because I like having that hard copy just incase.
I don’t want to guess what is going to happen. It already rapped. Four nights from now I will know the ending as will we all.
To all those who want to talk shit about Kurt: Think about this — you’re certainly not living it up like he is and are probably jealous of his success. All hail the man…….Kurt Sutter….. The creator of one of the best series I have seen in a long ass time. RIP Opie, Tara, Unser, Gemma, and even Juice the rat. Sorry I’m not and never was a big Clay Morrow fan. I give Juice the RIP because he went out for the greater good of the club. Even Tully realized Juice wanted to do right by the club and as he was stabbing him gave him credit for dying with honor with his head held high!
*wrapped
Looks like that 8th grade education didn’t quite take.
There is so much butthurt in this thread I can’t even handle it
SPOILER ALERT!!!!!!!!
I have obtained a clip from the final death scene of Jax….you bros might want to sit down, major blowback.
[stream1.gifsoup.com]
Thank you for that. I bet their clubhouse is in the basement of the Alamo!
He’s even wearing white sneakers!
@Horatio Cornblower Its so perfect.. Praying Jax goes out on his bike, then this can be tied to the ending for intenet-ever.
Also *Jerry Seinfeld voice* What’s the deal, with all these SoA weirdos popping up? Its like a new charter of retards coming together for a meeting.
@MissingLink – Well played, sir. I literally LOL-ed.
Maybe PeeWee will find one or both of you in the back of the theater where you all hang out.lol
To the author of this article (Josh Kurp). I Do Not believe that Kurt Sutter should apologize for having Marilyn Manson PLOW (as you so needlessly put it) Juice. If MM did not want to do the scene he wouldn’t have. That’s why they sign contracts and releases.
I really like you QueenB_40. You sound like an intelligent and respectful person. You are completely correct. MM chose to play the part that was written for him. Much respect!
This string of comments was extremely entertaining, but holy fuck am I dumber for having read it. That fool talking about something called GT English is my new favorite writer, dead or alive.