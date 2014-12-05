Kurt Sutter Is Furious With The ‘Incompetent C*nts’ Who Spoiled The ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Finale

After realzing that it’s been far too long since he called someone a “c*nt,” depraved Sons of Anarchy showrunner Kurt Sutter became furious at the “thousand f*cking people” he can blame for releasing the show’s Collector’s Edition Book a week before it was supposed to come out. According to Sutter, it “contains details about the final episode of the series,” so there’s at least a dozen fans out there who know whether Chuckie runs off with Opie’s ghost, as I predicted.

It has been brought to my attention that our SOA Collector’s Edition Book has been sent out a week early by some distributors and book outlets. This book contains details about the final episode of the series. This, my friends is a storyteller’s worst nightmare. I wanted this book to be a compliment to the show. It contains personal messages and photos from the cast, in-depth behind the scenes information and detailed breakdown of episodes. It’s a smart, well-conceived book that I was very excited for the fans to have. AFTER the motherf*cking finale. There are a thousand f*cking people I can blame. And I assure you, by the time I am done, my f*cking basket will be filled with heads of incompetent c*nts. But as far as the fans go, the burden is on me. I f*cked up. It was my idea for the book, so ultimately, I am to blame. So if you received a book, I apologize. I ask that you not share your wrath or pain or opinion in social media so as to not spoil the experience of others. There is no excuse for utter ineptitude. It pains me that this will be the parting memory of some fans. I hope you all tune in for the finale. It plays much better than it reads. Sincerely ks (Via)

And yet he still hasn’t apologized for Marilyn Manson plowing Juice. C’mon, Sutter.