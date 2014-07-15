Ladies And Gentlemen, Here’s The Worst TV Scene Since The ‘Dexter’ Treadmill Disasterbacle Of 2013

I don’t know how many of us are left that are still watching AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire (two weeks ago, it was headed toward record-breaking lows for the network), but I am sticking with it because I’ve come this far, goddamnit! If I can stomach the last three seasons of Dexter, I can surely manage one full season of Halt and Catch Fire, right?
But folks, it is bad.
Anyone who watched at least the pilot may have a rough idea of who the characters are, and what they are endeavoring to do: Build a PC to compete with IBM and Apple. In this week’s episode, the engineer Gordon Clark literally had a psychotic break while babysitting the kids and began digging huge holes in his backyard to find an old computer he had built and scrapped years before. Meanwhile, his wife was out trying to f*ck her boss from Texas Instruments. Elsewhere, Joe (Lee Pace) — who had a brief fling with a man earlier this season in order to thwart an investment deal he didn’t like — is now suddenly dealing with an old boyfriend who came back into his life to say goodbye because HE HAS AIDS, and of course, the old boyfriend is interfering with his relationship with his programmer, Cameron (Mackenzie Davis), with whom Joe has had a casual booty-call relationship for most of the season. At some point, I blinked, and they were suddenly serious about one another, so much so that Cameron feels threatened by Joe’s old boyfriend with AIDS. Oh, and the Texan-shitkicker boss (Toby Huss) — otherwise known as the show’s only decent character up until this week — threw a punch at a homophobe to defend Joe, even though he f**king hates Joe.
Bros before homophobes.
And that’s where we are in Halt and Catch Fire. All the work on the PC they’d done this season looks like it’s about to be scrapped in favor of the COMPUTER THAT GORDON DIGS UP OUT OF THE GROUND. It’s called THE GIANT, because of course it is.
Christopher Cantwell and Christopher C. Rogers, who created and run this show, barely had any experience before creating Halt and Catch Fire, and clearly no one really put much thought into the series beyond the pilot (which, again, was pretty good). I have never seen a show go the wrong way so quickly. It reached its nadir in this week’s episode with a scene so cringe inducing that it recalled the infamous treadmill scene from Dexter.
Here it is, folks. The worse television scene of 2014.
Yes, Joe did use a live current as foreplay. Yes, the live current passed through his body and, yes, Cameron went pseudo-orgasmic when she touched his hand. And yes, Joe really did use the pun, “I’M TURNING YOU ON.”
*headdesk*
And yes, there are GIFs. OF COURSE THERE ARE GIFS.
And yet, women complain when I user a Taser on them as foreplay. Life’s not fair.
Ugh, you should hear the shit I get when offering a chloroform rag. People are so damn ungrateful.
Like some women think a roofiecolada isn’t a real drink? Please
I’m no expert, but I don’t think that’s how sex works.
Just go with it, man. I haven’t missed a minute but don’t know what the effff is going on, I watch so much of it through my fingers.
you got the plot a bit wrong, the “giant” being dug for is an unsubtle metaphor based on the Cardiff Giant not an actual computer… but the rest of the right up is pretty spot on…
Cameron is usually a terrible person, which is fine. I get she’s a disaffected genius punk anarchist or whatever. But now she’s all insecure and weepy over Joe? Ughhh.
Worst scene?… sounds more like worst episode ever. Like some bad fan fiction.
How many eps are left?
I’ve watched up until now, but sounds like I need to make a decision to stick with it to the end or cut my losses. The hot chicks can only keep me playing the game for so long…
3 episodes left
Ever.
Thanks playas! I guess I’m stuck in another dead end relationship.
Hopefully, they see the end is near and make the season finale a viable SERIES FINALE and put a nice little bow on it!
I’ll admit, the ONLY reason I still watch this show is my weird attraction to Mackenzie Davis.
It’s obvious to me that the writer, who obviously came out of the 80’s, had the same fixation on Mary Stuart Masterson’s character, Watts, from the 80’s romcom-ingofage flick, Some Kind of Wonderful. She’s the rebel with the short blond hair and the bad attitude, only instead of being a drummer she’s a “rebel” programmer.
You need to watch “That Awkward Moment”. The movie is an incredibly lame rom-com, but your girl is in it – and she looks good (but she doesn’t have short blonde hair).
This whole last episode was horrible from start to finish, nothing at all interesting or redeeming in it. The Strain isn’t great, but it seems more interesting, time to focus on that instead of this AMC clunker.
I have no idea why I am still watching this show because it has been awful. I’m pretty sure its because I hate myself and need myself to suffer.
It’s weird how uneven this show is because it has a great cast. If they hired some new writers they’d be fine.
Did she insert his floppy?
Sure does have a cool soundtrack though.
Oh lord, I have this episode waiting on my DVR but I think I’ve seen the best part now. Also, how does Gordon Clark have such a hot wife? I’m a computer programmer and I can’t even get a date. FAKE AND GAY
A hot wife who’s a computer nerd. She’s actually the only character on the show that I like.
It’s not a great show but it’s also not as bad as Dustin is making it out to be, and I’m certain there are worse scenes than the highlighted one.
Wait… white people don’t really have sex like this? Freakey Deakey!!
She should get a refund for that wig. I mean it is a wig, right?
I can confirm that is her real hair
It’s not THAT bad of a show but last week’s episode was really bad. Gordon’s wife not banging her boss bothered me more than it should have. And Cameron gaining feelings is bullshit too.
Oh and this scene isn’t as bad as Joe’s light show in the rain the episode before.
Why has no one commented about the electricity?
If the two live leads are in his right hand, and he touches her with his left hand, she will feel nothing. Moreso than that, he wouldn’t feel it through his whole body, he will only feel it in his hand. His right hand. The one she isn’t touching.
I hate people who make movies or TV shows about technology yet get the most basic bits completely wrong. This isn’t even like “a linux desktop wouldn’t have a windows logo” territory. This is basic stuff.
Except Joe is more interesting than Don at this point, Cameron is Cameron and being out of work in the 80’s looks terrifying. Actually the 80’s looks terrifying in general which is no small feat.
I was going to say there’s absolutely no way it’s the worst scene of 2014 because Lee Pace is in it and he’s motherfucking Lee Pace…. But then I watched it. Wheeew boy that was bad.
Tasha Yar hasn’t aged a bit.
Yes she has. Check out the Denise Crosby cameo in the last episode of the Walking Dead or her blink-and-you’ll-miss-it bit part as the stable lady in season 2 of Mad Men. The years have not been kind, sadly.
This girl on the other hand, is in her damn prime.
Can we please forget Halt and Catch Fire and start talking about The Strain? Thanks.
Yeah, this show was deleted from my DVR after episode 2. It seems they are trying to be Mad Men in the 80’s and it’s just a misfire of a show.
I’ll be the one to say I don’t think Halt And Catch Fire is as bad as everyone thinks. I’ve seen a great many shows that don’t even seem like they’re trying. And I don’t think this is the worst scene of 2014. Stupid yes, but I’d say most every scene in True Blood trumps this. This scene is the worst scene of TV shows that are actually being taken seriously.
“This scene is the worst scene of TV shows that are actually being taken seriously.”
Good point — otherwise, it would just be any moment of a thousand shows nobody here would ever watch.
Rowles be Rowles’ing. He couldn’t even spell check his punchline:
“Here it is, folks. The **worse** television scene of 2014.”
But hey, he’s a legend on Pajiba, right? Right? Hello?
@Aeyos Cot — You have no idea how terrifying the 80’s were. Visually, economically, culturally, musically…just awful.
I need an overdub of Electric 6’s “High Voltage” after he says “I’m turning you on.” Really set the mood.
WHEN WE TOUCH, WHEN WE KISS, DANGER, DANGERRRRRRR….
I am doing the same thing…just stacking the episodes to see if they are even worth digging into during the doldrums of August…from this I am leaning towards a fat “no”.
I mean, I love me some Lee Pace, but without Anna Friel, it’s just not the same…
I wouldn’t say this approaches treadmill levels of badness. At least this features attractive people kissing.
Sorry, but the Dexter scene was so so much worse.
Me, watching Halt and Catch Fire.
Is this show that bad?
This show is nowhere near as bad as this article makes it out to be. It has been clunky lately but it is not in final seasons of Dexter mode.
nothing from H&CF comes even close to being the worst thing on television. It’s a decent show and 90% of the complaints I’ve read of it seem to be made by people who aren’t actually paying attention (like people who took Joe’s Sputnik story seriously).
Not trying to defend the show or that scene in particular but:
“And that’s where we are in Halt and Catch Fire. All the work on the PC they’d done this season looks like it’s about to be scrapped in favor of the COMPUTER THAT GORDON DIGS UP OUT OF THE GROUND. It’s called THE GIANT, because of course it is.”
I don’t think you are very good at following plots because this isn’t even close to what is happening and I think you invented it in your mind.