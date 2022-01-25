House of Gucci made $150.4 million at the worldwide box office, making it the highest-grossing drama since Little Women. It did much better than director Ridley Scott’s other 2021 movie, The Last Duel, but it would have easily crossed the $200 million mark if the love scene between Lady Gaga and Salma Hayek had not been cut.

The “Bad Romance” singer, who played Patrizia Reggiani, brought up the scene earlier this month during a Q&A panel, where she said, “There’s a whole side of this film that you did not see, where Pina [Hayek’s character] and I developed a sexual relationship.” Maybe it will end up on a director’s cut (Scott knows a thing or two about those), but while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Gaga was asked by Jimmy Kimmel who cut the dang scene. She gave an innocent shrug before detailing how it would have played out.

“[Salma’s] walking around the house and the camera was following her feet and all her cats were following her, and Salma, in order to get the cats to follow her, she put a bunch of catnip in her boots. So, Salma’s walking around the house and the cats are following her,” she said (Hayek’s owl must have been jealous). “Then we’re surrounded by cats and we started making out – and I made out with Salma Hayek. I’m like that really, you know, annoying kid in school that’s like bragging that they made out with the popular girl, but has no proof.”

You can watch Gaga’s interview with Kimmel above.