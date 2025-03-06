Those mysteries encompass Lioness and Landman, both popular shows but with the latter being particularly addictive, even to those viewers who aren’t necessarily Yellowstone-heads. It’s hard to conceive of Sheridan relinquishing the chance to bring more Tommy Norton troubles to Paramount+ , yet all has been quiet on the Fort Worth-tangential range, until now.

Taylor Sheridan generally lets his shows speak for themselves . Perhaps for that reason (and because he’s frequently sitting in his writing bunker) you won’t find him giving too many interviews (but when he does, a rager transpires ). At present, though, only one Sheridan series, 1923, is currently streaming with several others presumably renewing but no official word yet.

Is The Landman Season 2 Cat Out Of The Bag?

Sure looks like it. Fort Worth’s Star-Telegram paper noticed that a casting notice appears to be recruiting a new batch of extras for filming to begin “later this month.” The Billy Bob Thornton series is, of course, based within and close to the Fort Worth area, and the first season finale set up an emotional ending for Jon Hamm’s Monty Miller with his wife, Cami (Demi Moore), poised to move into a larger (and less decorative) role if and when the show returns.

Previously, Thornton revealed to Decider that he wasn’t sure if the show’s return was in the cards, but “I understand that if we’re going to do that, Season 2, that it’s going to be sometime around February, March, somewhere in there.” Bingo.

Meanwhile, Ali Larter, who chewed the scenery as Tommy’s ex-and-current wife, Angela, told Elle that “[w]e do” have a timeline for second season filming, but she added, “I know. Exactly. I’m like, ‘Just announce it!'”

It is time, y’all.