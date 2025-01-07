By popular demand, Taylor Sheridan decided to bring back 1923 for a second and final season. That ending to Jacob and Cara Dutton’s story will surface next month, not too long after Yellowstone galloped into the ego-stroking sunset (via Sheridan’s Travis) with a Beth and Rip spin off (starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser) still in the works. The Madison will also pick up the Yellowstone baton, and hope remains that the Four Sixes-ranch will eventually receive the spotlight in a 6666 spin off. In other words, no final rodeo actually exists to this franchise, but it’s time to dive back into Dutton history. John Dutton might not have received the sign-off that Kevin Costner expected when Yellowstone first debuted, but Sheridan will surely bestow a more harmonious goodbye to Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren’s characters. Let’s follow the breadcrumbs on what we can expect from 1923‘s sunset swagger:

Cast Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford initially only signed on for one season, but they couldn’t resist coming back to finish Jacob and Cara’s run. They will be joined by Timothy Dalton as the big bad who undoubtedly wants take the farm (some things never change in Yellowstone territory). Brandon Sklenar will also be back as Spencer Dutton along with Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater, and Landman star (and utterer of ultra-raunchy Sheridan dialogue) Michelle Randolph will return as Elizabeth Strafford (looking very armed this season). Three new cast members will also join the fold. As reported by Deadline, they include Jennifer Carpenter (Dexter, Dexter: New Blood, and maybe Dexter: Resurrection) as Mamie Fossett, a Deputy U.S. Marshall; Augustus Prew (Players, The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power) as Paul, “a dapper, bookish, well-to-do young British man on a passenger ship”; and Janet Montgomery (This Is Us, New Amsterdam) as Hillary, “a thoughtful woman who does not want to see injustice go unpunished.” Plot Paramount+ recently went into high gear with loads of new images and teasers. The first teaser reveals Jacob’s declaration of the ranch being under siege and, ultimately, that “Our way of life is under attack.” An updated synopsis also materialized and answered to speculation that Brandon Sklenar’s Spencer would be journeying towards his fam: In the second season of ‘1923,’ a cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren) back at Dutton ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer (Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra (Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love.

Sklenar has expressed high confidence in his character’s second-season arc. He revealed that this season’s tone is “darker” but “very beautiful,” and “the finale of the series is probably one of the best things I’ve read in my life.” Can we guess that this bodes well for Spencer and Alex both heading to the ranch, perhaps to help launch another potential spin off, 1944? Additionally Spencer’s place in the Dutton family tree (as the son of 1883‘s James and Margaret) could gain more clarity this season. On the family-tree note as well, previous speculation that Elizabeth is Jack Dutton III’s grandmother might be dead in the water following her miscarriage, but never say never. Teonna Rainwater actress Aminah Nieves has disclosed to Deadline that she is both “excited and scared” for her character’s continued flight after exacting revenge upon abusive nuns, among other harrowing experiences. Nieves also revealed that Sheridan encouraged her to “don’t stop, keep going” through her character’s unfathomable circumstances. When Nieves asked him, “OK, you’ll tell me if it’s not good though, right?” then he responded, “I’m never gonna have to tell that to you.” Sounds like she has a big season ahead. Filming for this season took place throughout the U.S., from Butte, Montana all the way through Texas, including San Antonio.