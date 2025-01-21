Will There Be A ‘Lioness’ Season 3 From Taylor Sheridan?

Taylor Sheridan’s recent Landman season finale has left the fate of that Billy Bob Thornton series in the air, but judging from Billy Bob’s vibes that have surfaced thus far, a second season renewal isn’t official, but news should arrive before too long. Likewise, Tulsa King‘s third season has been acknowledged by Sly Stallone, but what of a third season of Lioness?
The CIA-focused military-spy-thriller series left the door open with both Zoe Saldaña’s Joe and Genesis Rodriguez’s Josie surviving the second season finale, although the latter operative was worse for wear. Additionally, Joe reunited with her family after tensions in that realm, and Taylor Sheridan achieved cameo appearances in the second season, which is the true mark of his investment in a series. I kid, but hey, at least he didn’t do shirtless strip poker in this show. That would have been a bridge too far, but we’re ignoring a more important subject and must pop into that mode now.
Will There Be A Lioness Season 3?
Paramount+ hasn’t made that call official yet, but if it happens, Zoe Saldaña will definitely return. As the Emilia Perez actress recently told Vanity Fair, she agreed to a trio of seasons if they materialize, and she digs the unique opportunity presented by this gig:
“I signed up for three seasons at least, and so you do have a sort of contractual obligation to fulfill, but Lioness isn’t that only. Lioness has been a journey that has given me the opportunity to collaborate with a different type of filmmaker. Taylor Sheridan is sort of like this cowboy that lives on his own off the grid, and that makes a lot of us curious. Either you get the cadence of his writing and the themes that he wants to always talk about, or you don’t.
There’s been no word on whether Genesis Rodriguez would return as well, but she will be seen in another spy series, Netflix’s The Night Agent, which has already begun production in Istanbul. So many spy shows, so much time.