Will There Be A ‘Lioness’ Season 3 From Taylor Sheridan?

Taylor Sheridan’s recent Landman season finale has left the fate of that Billy Bob Thornton series in the air, but judging from Billy Bob’s vibes that have surfaced thus far, a second season renewal isn’t official, but news should arrive before too long. Likewise, Tulsa King‘s third season has been acknowledged by Sly Stallone, but what of a third season of Lioness?

The CIA-focused military-spy-thriller series left the door open with both Zoe Saldaña’s Joe and Genesis Rodriguez’s Josie surviving the second season finale, although the latter operative was worse for wear. Additionally, Joe reunited with her family after tensions in that realm, and Taylor Sheridan achieved cameo appearances in the second season, which is the true mark of his investment in a series. I kid, but hey, at least he didn’t do shirtless strip poker in this show. That would have been a bridge too far, but we’re ignoring a more important subject and must pop into that mode now.