Larry David Came Up With ‘And They’re Spectacular’ After Checking Out Teri Hatcher’s Boobs

Happy 25th (and three days) anniversary, Seinfeld. Although the milestone has passed, the tributes continue to pour in, including a Rolling Stone feature about “10 Actors on Their Memorable Seinfeld Roles.” The whole thing is worth a read (out-of-context quote from Bryan “Tim Whatley” Cranston: “I had a big crush on Julia Louis-Dreyfus…”), but the most interesting interview is with Teri Hatcher, who’s happily come to terms with the fact that she’ll always be the lady with the “spectacular” boobs.
Larry may remember this differently, but in terms of the now-famous line…when you were taping in front of a live audience, Larry would feed you lines. He’d say, “Okay, go through the door, turn this way, and say this.” I remember that being one of the lines he fed me when, after I’d said it, it just stuck. I don’t think it was the original script; I’m pretty sure he just came up with it on the spot. Larry David deserves all the credit for the joke working so wonderfully. Well, Larry and Mother Nature, I guess [laughs].
I was with my daughter up in Boston a few weeks ago, and we were at a restaurant. We had our meal and as we were leaving, the maitre’d told us to have a nice day “because the weather is real and spectacular!” I was like “It is a beautiful day, isn’t it, and…oh, right! I see what you did there!” [Laughs] I’ve been a Bond girl, I did Lois and Clark, I did Desperate Wives, but I swear to you, those five words will probably be what ends up on my tombstone. “Teri Hatcher: She Was a Great Mom, and They’re Real and They’re Spectacular!”
Better that than the poor woman who played “Two Face.” I think she was last seen portraying “Before” in a Before and After Meth Addiction PSA. (Also, my favorite thing about what Hatcher said is that she basically confirmed Larry David came up with the line while checking her out. Nice work if you can get it.)
