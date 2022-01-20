Last Week Tonight season eight wrapped up in November 2021, and lucky for host John Oliver, nothing of importance has happened since then.

Just kidding, plenty of important news stories have occurred in the past few months, including James Cameron confirming that Avatar 2 will be released on December 16 and, uh, some other stuff that I’m sure Oliver will cover during season nine.

HBO has released a trailer for the new season of Last Week Tonight, which is heavy on clips from last season. That’s understandable; not every item the Emmy-winning show covers is as evergreen as The Da Vinci Code being bad. There’s also a premiere date (February 20) and a poster that shows Oliver sitting next to a scorched globe with his hands over his face. The tagline: “Mistakes were made.” That is, as they say, a mood.

Here’s more on what to expect:

As the country navigates the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and a highly polarized political landscape, the ninth season of the critically acclaimed series promises to shine a light on headline news as well as lesser-reported topics that both inform and entertain, featuring a mix of the series’ sharp commentary, pre-taped pieces and occasional special guests.

Here’s the poster: