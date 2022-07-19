A parking enforcement officer who was working on the set of NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime was fatally shot in the earlier hours of Tuesday morning, according to multiple reports.

The New York Post reports that the man, who was reserving spots for the production, was shot in Brooklyn around 5:15 am. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead around 6 am. The victim was shot multiple times in the face and neck. Law enforcement have yet to catch the shooter.

The victim’s co-worker said that this was the same job they had been doing for nearly six years. “We put up the fliers, cones and park the trucks. We come 24 hours in advance to start clearing out the parking. We park in our trucks, and we wait for the stars to come out,” he explained. “He was a great guy, always laughing or making somebody laugh, you know?”

NBC shut down production for the day, and released the following statement, as per the New York Post: “We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result. We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

The series had just begun shooting its third season. The Law & Order spinoff stars Christopher Meloni, Danielle Mone Truitt, and Ainsley Seiger.

(Via Deadline)