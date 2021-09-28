The Law & Order-verse is a large and prolific one, having birthed numerous spin-offs, to say nothing of its connections to other shows, from Homicide: Life on the Street through Chicago P.D. But it all began with one show: the original called simply Law & Order, which premiered in 1990 with a simple premise: The first half would cover the many-handed police investigation of a crime; the second would move into the courts. Now, 11 years after the original at the dust, it’s being exhumed, presumably after the success of the franchise’s most recent addition, Organized Crime.

According to The Wrap, NBC won’t completely reboot the show. Instead, it will pick up where it left off in 2010, when the show was abruptly axed by NBC. What does that mean exactly? It’s not clear. The show had untold cast members over its 20 seasons, some of whom, like Jerry Orbach, Fred Dalton Thompson, and Dennis Farina, have since passed on.

For the record, the cast for the final season included Sam Waterston, Anthony Anderson, Jeremy Sisto, S. Epatha Merkerson, Linus Roache and Alana De La Garza. How many of these would come back is, again, not known. Or maybe they’ll reach farther back into the show’s long past. Chris Noth, who already did the Sex and the City revival, ought to be courted. And if they nab him, maybe they can also ask for the return of Cynthia Nixon, who played essentially a female version of subway shooter Bernhard Goetz in one of the most famous first season episodes. But they should definitely find some space for SVU star Christopher Meloni.

