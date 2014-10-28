Law Enforcement Isn’t Allowed To Intervene In The Unfolding ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Catastrophe

In the wake of the events surrounding the cancellation of TLC’s Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, between the scandal of June Shannon dating convicted child molester Mark McDaniel and the news that McDaniel had been convicted of molesting June’s own daughter — there has been some speculation as to whether or not June’s minor children could be removed from her home. Especially since photos have surfaced of McDaniel and Honey Boo Boo (a.k.a. Alana) pictured together.

But unfortunately, according to TMZ — who have reached out to the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department — law enforcement is currently powerless to do anything unless McDaniel commits another crime.

This is scary … but June could literally shack up with McDaniel and cops would be powerless to stop it, unless he lays a hand on her kids. Although cops tell us McDaniel is in “total compliance” … they add he’s on their radar. What’s more … although we’ve reported children’s services is looking into the situation, we’re told unless there’s a real threat to the children, they can’t take any action. The reality is … McDaniel has done his time and is allowed to mingle in society.

I don’t know how child protection laws work, but at the very least couldn’t the kids’ father(s) intervene and bring this woman before a judge to request custody? I know courts tend to favor the mother, but I feel like in this situation Sugar Bear or whatever his name is could literally be living in a van down by the river and they’d award custody to him.