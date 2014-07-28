Lea Michele Is Also Going To Be On ‘Sons Of Anarchy’

Getty Image

The list of guest stars for the seventh and final season of Sons of Anarchy either sounds like the best dinner party, or the worst. Marilyn Manson, Courtney Love, and Theo Huxtable have signed up to distract Jax from what really matters — “FAMILY. IS. ALL. WE. HAVE,” he yells, his nostrils flare menacingly — and now comes word that Lea Michele, who plays Rachel on Glee, will appear in an episode, too.

Here’s the list of people who won’t be on Sons of Anarchy this season: you, me, Dennis Franz. That’s it.

One NYPD Blue alumni is enough.