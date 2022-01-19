It’s been almost five years since HBO’s hit series Girls left the air, and the creator/star of the millennial drama Lena Dunham has stayed relatively quiet since then.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dunham recounted what she had been up to over the last few years, including her harrowing experience with COVID-19 in early 2020, and getting married in a pandemic. She just wrote and directed Shark Stick, her first film since directing Tiny Furniture in 2010.

With all the HBO reboots in the works, it’s only natural to bring up a potential Girls revival, to see what Hannah and her crew would have been up to since 2016. Dunham says there is nothing in the works as of yet, but she remains proud of the work she did on the show. “I look back, and just, like, the sheer gall of me, stepping onto set that first day; 24-year-old me standing in Silver Cup Studios, the old Sex and the City studios, going, ‘Let’s do this.’ I’m proud of myself.”

Despite the current revivals, Dunham insists Girls is still on the back burner, and there are no plans to bring the series back. “We all recognize it’s not time yet. I want it to be at a moment when the characters’ lives have really changed. Right now, everyone would just be wanting to see Kylo Ren.”

Dunham also revealed that the future Star Wars star was only meant to share the screen for the first season, but ended up staring for all six seasons. “Adam is intensely striking and charismatic, but that’s not how you would describe him. He just gave the most astonishing, strange audition.”

Here’s to hoping we will revisit Adam, Marnie, Jessa, and Shoshanna sometime in the near future.