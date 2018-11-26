Getty Image

Lena Dunham is the subject of a lengthy New York magazine profile that dropped late Sunday, in which she discussed — among other things — her family and personal relationships, various health maladies and decision to get a hysterectomy at age 31, and most importantly, her post-Girls career trajectory. Going forward after the end of her long-running HBO series last year, Dunham plans to take a step back and no longer make herself the subject of the story.

But for someone who claims to want a break from the spotlight as she continues to come to terms with herself, Dunham put … a lot of herself out there for the piece. At one point writer Allison P. Davis, who received countless, intimate text messages and photos from Dunham while putting together the interview, writes that it appeared that “she [was] trying to be the director of her own candid, sympathy-generating magazine story.”

Indeed, Dunham did offer some head-scratching, seemingly self-awareness lacking details about her life, which are now out there for the whole world to discuss. We’ve rounded up some of the most head-scratching ones, which you can read below.

On that painful “Pantsuit Nation” rap video she made in support of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign:

Dunham is proud of the alter ego — and the pantsuit — even still. “Because she was a very white woman rapper who wore a Hillary Clinton suit, and we haven’t had one of those before,” she says. She spent some time in 2016 campaigning for Clinton — canvassing with friends, uploading photographs in a bespoke blazer with VOTE 4 HILLARY bedazzled on the back. She did not donate. “My job was to, like, make noise, because frankly Bernie was such a thing that I just felt like my voice as, like, a young hyperliberal person was helpful,” she says.

On her tumultuous year that included #MeToo backlash from attempting to discredit alleged sexual assault survivor Aurora Perrineau.

Dunham starts squeezing blackheads on Irma the hairless cat’s chin. “I texted Amy Schumer the other day, and she was like, ‘How are you doing,’ and I was like, ‘You know, fourth operation in a year and losing my fertility and my boyfriend and all this stuff with Aurora,’ and I was like, ‘It’s like, we all go through it,’ and she wrote, ‘Not really.’ ”

On her refusal to quit Instagram amid drumming up controversy: