Though Taylor Swift and Lena Dunham are both used to having their love life scrutinized, it was a happy ending for the latter that brought the pair back together recently. No, Taylor Swift didn’t tie the knot to her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn (at least, not to our knowledge), but Lena is now happily married in what Vouge, who covered the event, called a “whirlwind romance.” Well, sometimes it be like that. After a lengthy courtship with Jack Antonoff, Dunham and the Bleachers frontman eventually split, and Dunham wasn’t publicly involved with anyone for a few years.

But that changed earlier this summer when Dunham confirmed she was dating Peruvian musician Luis Felber (who performs as Attawalpa), the pair debuted their relationship on a red carpet in August at a screening of Zola and decided to tie the knot earlier this week. Taylor, for her part, seems to support the relationship and was one of eight (!) bridesmaids in the ceremony. Though she’s clearly remained quite close with Jack Antonoff — he helped work on both her most recent records, folklore and evermore — she’s also kept a strong relationship with Lena. Now, that’s a great friend. Check out more photos of the wedding below courtesy of Vogue.