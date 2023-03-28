Kurt Sutter is known for his penchant for writing strong, albeit complicated, women (see: Sons of Anarchy’s Gemma Teller). Lena Headey is known for her talent for playing strong, albeit complicated, women (see: Game of Thrones’ Cersei Lannister). Which makes Deadline’s news that Headey has signed on to star in The Abandons, Sutter’s upcoming Netflix series, all the more exciting.

News of Sutter’s upcoming collaboration with Netflix was first reported back in October, with the streaming network describing the series as an 1850s-set Western that follows a group of families in search of Manifest Destiny:

“These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back. In this bloody process, ‘justice’ is stretched beyond the boundaries of the law. The Abandons will explore that fine line between survival and law, the consequences of violence, and the corrosive power of secrets, as this family fights to keep their land.”

According to Deadline, Headey is set to play Fiona, a fiery matriarch of the community who, because she is unable to have her own children, has taken in four orphans. The series marks Sutter’s return to television after being fired from Sons of Anarchy spin-off Mayans M.C. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, Sutter explained that he was dismissed for being an “abrasive dick.” Cersei Lannister would approve.

