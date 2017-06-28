In the Game of Thrones, you win, you die, or you live long enough to see yourself become the most hated figure in all the seven kingdoms. For a show that has established itself in our TV landscape through graphic depictions of violence, it’s surprising that one of the most hated characters on the series isn’t a Dothraki warrior or calculating politician but a woman born without power and vilified for trying to claim some of her own.
Cersei Lannister has earned a reputation on Game of Thrones and it’s not a good one. Over the course of six seasons she’s lied, manipulated, killed, and conquered in order to secure her place on the throne and her family’s long-held position of authority. She’s been ruthless in her determination and cruel in her realization of those goals, but her flaws, her treasons, and her treachery have been thrust into a harsher, more unforgiving light by fans of the series than that of her peers and for a simple reason: she’s a woman.
At its core, Game of Thrones is a commentary on power and politics. The show deals heavily in both, with a host of main characters using their storylines to illustrate how far they’ll go in order to see how close they can get to the Iron Throne. Petyr Baelish does it through assassination plots and uxoricide; Varys schemes from the shadows, dealing in secrets and orchestrating rebellions; Daenerys uses her dragons to rule by intimidation; and Jon Snow is happy to hack his way to King in the North, for a noble cause of course.
There are few, if any, truly innocent characters on the show, and for good reason: In order to survive in Westeros, you have to craft an armor forged through blood and betrayal. We’ve seen characters learn this the hard way as Sansa did last season with her marriage to that flaying psychopath Ramsay Bolton. For them, we reserve an ounce of pity and a measure of respect. Sansa, Daenerys, even Arya who gleefully served up her brother’s murderers in a special meat pie, are seen as underdogs; characters who were forced to do terrible things for the right reasons. Sansa earned her revenge against a man who tortured her; Daenerys is fighting for her birthright; Arya seeks justice for her family – the horrible acts they commit on their individual quests are ignored or, more often, celebrated because there’s a sense they deserve to win.
Cersei Lannister has never been given that kind of hall pass. From the beginning, the show laid the groundwork for the wife, mother, and queen to be hated by audiences. She was depicted as cold, heartless, and arrogant – a woman scorned by her husband who regularly indulged in an incestuous relationship with her twin brother and believed herself superior to everyone else. She was a narcissist, no one can argue that, but for some reason, her faults seem to weigh more heavily than any other man or woman on the show. Like Catelyn Stark, she fought dirty when it came to her family, but while Catelyn was praised for being protective, loyal, and strong, Cersei was labeled merciless, corrupt, a frigid bitch. She connived to enshrine the standing of her house Just as Littlefinger or Varys did, but whereas they were hailed as clever (if not skeevy) masterminds, she was power-hungry and devious.Cersei did no more or no less than plenty of other characters making a play for the throne on the show but the words used to describe her actions were unforgiving and void of understanding.
She burned an entire church full of people. That makes her psychotic.
And had her henchman rape a nun.
Oh, but bad things happened to her as a kid, so, you know, excused.
Don’t care if they went from the Father, Son and Holy Ghost to worshipping Father, Son, Holy Ghost, Cousin Bob, Uncle Jesus, The Really Virgin Mary and Skippy The God Of Death. Still a nun.
Daenerys did the same thing to the Dothraki, no?
She’s not hated because of sexism she is hated for every reason you mentioned. She is not trying to claim/hold the thrown out of nobility she is doing it to stay in power out of a sense of entitlement. There is an underlying cruelness to everything she has done while there. And yes other characters have been worse they have been hated equally or even more. No one was more despised than Joffery and Ramsey because they were evil. Sexuality or Gender had no role in it. Much like Stanos became hated when he sacrificed his daughter, Cerei has become more hated as she has done more and more evil things. She at points has even been a sympathetic character but that is undermined by everything all the malicious and vile actions she has done to stay either Queen or close to the throne.
This.. and add to that a lot of what Daenerys was doing was doling out what she considered to be justice for the sake of humanity, not for something as simple as a rise to power. Power is also a convenient side-effect of that, but not her (seemingly) main motivation.
I can’t add more than what Munkee did, but this is ridiculous. Nobody was accepting what Joffrey or Ramsey did because they were male. Joffrey was the most hated character until he died. I was actually pretty sympathetic to TV Cersei until this past season, as she was less evil on the show than the books.
You couldn’t even make it four paragraphs before you torpedoed your own assertion. Just fantastic writing.
“Cersei Lannister has never been given that kind of hall pass.” – Not true. She was actually quite sympathetic in the first season, and far less evil than her book counterpart for the first few seasons. Her monologue about how excited she was to marry Robert was fantastic (ignoring your blatantly wrong statement that she didn’t consent to the marriage). In the beginning she could actually argue that she was doing things out of love, because she had some credible motivations to back it up. Now, she’s blowing up entire churches…the only other character who has directly killed on that scale is Danaerys, and she ABSOLUTELY gets the sympathy Cersei supposedly doesn’t get because she’s a woman.
“For Cersei Lannister, power is just a means to an end.” – And here is the root of the problem with this article. Power isn’t a means to an end for Cersei, power IS the end. Death and sex are her means, literally all she wants is power. She’s a truly evil person, and any arguments to the contrary just mean you bought into the bullshit she peddles.
“And here is the root of the problem with this article. Power isn’t a means to an end for Cersei, power IS the end.” I couldn’t agree more. One of the key differences between Cersei and Danaerys is that Danearys has actual principles–she wants to end slavery, create a better world, etc. While she’s also motivated by the fact that she views power as her birthright, it’s not her sole motivation.
And as several people have pointed out, this article’s premise is fundamentally flawed in that Cersei has hardly been the most hated character on GoT (and come on, who wasn’t sympathetic to her during her captivity and walk of shame bit? Blowing up the Sept was a little excessive, true, but also awesome, and I hardly hate her for it). Ramsey, Joffrey, and Stannis aside, I’d argue Cersei isn’t the most hated LIVING character on GoT. Littlefinger (also a person born without much power to speak of) is way more hated by most people as far as I can tell, although I’ll admit “hated” is hard to quantify.
Remember when Littlefinger told Varys that chaos is a ladder? That people have to climb to gain power? There’s lots of people that know how to climb the ladder, but there’s very few that know what to do when they’re at the top. Fewer still have climbed the ladder with such violence and prejudice and proven so utterly inept at leading. We hate Cersei because she continuously claims to be so deserving yet does nothing to prove it, like that girl in high school who demands to be popular without any reason why. Who spreads vicious rumors and puts down anyone she suspects is more popular.
Other characters have done despicable things. There are no innocent characters on this show. But out of all the villains, she alone has proven to have no other qualities besides viciousness. She’s not nearly as clever as any of them, or strong, or brave, or wise. She’s at the top right now because she’s the cruelest, and has gathered similarly cruel people to her.
It’s difficult to imagine being incorrect about so many things unintentionally. I guess get them clicks or whatever but this is some Skip Bayless level wrong for the sake of being wrong shit.
Scanned about 15% of it, enough to be supremely confident that every word of it is incorrect.
Women are capable of being shitbags just as much as men are.
That cunt sentenced a direwolf that had done nothing be killed. Nawl! F that B.
Thank you fellow commenters for restoring my faith in basic, fundamental common sense.
This is the kind of example people point to when claiming that sociology/pc/ I’m sorry but it’s true here– feminism, are pervading film & tv criticism in troubling ways
Was this article just a Wunwun size troll? Everyone clearly knows the most hated character in the entire franchise is Penny. But for the show, it has to be Littlefinger or Joffrey. Cersei doesn’t even come close.
I’d hate to live in Westeros, You’ve got a guy like Jon Snow, standing against the White Walkers to make The Seven Kingdoms great again and prove we need a wall. #MTSKGA. But, instead of that heroism, you end up with Joffrey – a petulant, deranged manchild with stupid hair who rules the kingdom into insanity.
On the other hand, you could have Danaerys as the first woman to rule Westeros, a dynamic and powerful woman who is the breaker of chains. But unfortunately, the first woman to rule is a conniving, cold-blooded sociopath gone mad on her own power. But everybody loved her husband. He was very popular.
Can you imagine living in a place with those two horrible choices?
Thank god it’s fantasy.
Did you write the same type of peice for wee King Joffers? He was also misunderstood.
Selective memory is an interesting thing. This article wreaks of clickbait, but you’ve baited me, which is usually something I like to to alone, but here we are.
You’re right in the premise that Cersei is no less horrible than a few of her male counterparts. Martin’s Westeros and Essos both being patriarchal societies are going limit the aspirations of all females included. However, the examples you used were generalizations that were often incorrect.
What makes Cersei a villain to me are the things she does when she doesn’t have to. I understand her will to play the game and I commend her for those moves. However:
Jaime does push Bran out of a window, but only after pulling him in does Cersei reiterate that “he saw us.” She’s just as involved in Bran’s crippling as her brother lover.
In season one, Joffrey is bitten by Arya’s wolf after she tried to protect her friend that Joffrey was attacking. Joffrey lied, Arya told the truth, and Cersei had Sansa’s wolf killed as a punishment. Animal killers are characters most people hate.
Ned Stark offers Cersei and her children safe passage after discovering that Joffrey, Myrcella and Tommen are products of incest. Instead of taking the offer, Cersei chooses to murder dozens of innocent people to ensure Joffrey gets the crown. For me, this is her stepping into the game, from which she immediately loses control to her cunt son, who’s as patriarchal as it gets. So instead of taking the opportunity to protect herself and her children, she stays and kills a bunch of people.
During the siege of King’s Landing by Stannis Boratheon, Cersei keeps Sansa as a hostage and threatens her with death. She chooses to kill herself and her son in the face of defeat.
When Tyrion arrives in King’s Landing to serve as hand of the King, he’s immediately at odds with her little brother. She blamed him for killing their mother at child birth. This is pure malice or she’s just not as clever as she thinks she is.
Cersei takes action to protect Joffrey’s rule, while Tyrion is focused on protecting the city from invaders. They both know Joffrey is a terrible King, as everyone does. When Joffrey challenges them, Tyrion has the courage to stand up to Joff, not Cersei.
She snitches on Tyrion for keeping a lover despite herself having several (there are more in the books). Hypocrisy is something I hate in characters.
Cersei blames Tyrion for Joffrey’s murder, despite evidence to the contrary. She tampers with witnesses in his trial to force a verdict of guilty. Circumventing justice is something Daenerys avoids to her detriment.
Once Tommen is on the throne, Cersei reestablishes the faith militant, an order that was banned hundreds of years earlier, in order to secure power in the capital. She’s betrayed, captured and has her walk of shame. Instead of exacting revenge upon those that wronged her, she took out a ton of innocent people. Collateral damage is something non of the Stark women are comfortable with. (I was personally happy for her once she got her hands on Septa Oona.)
So all in all, Cersei emerging as one of the big bads on Game of Thrones is intentional, not a by product of her gender.
Shes hated because she was indeed written that way. Is *that* sexist? Possibly. Is it sexist that the writer succeeded in making us hate her? No.
She was written as the example of how not to play the game. Every move she makes is wrong, every decision robs her of something she values. She was given everything and has been left with nothing.
Her story isnt a parallel to Daenerys, its a juxtaposition. She starts off with nothing but her name and has to earn her kingdom, which also forces her to learn and grow. Cersei learns nothing and take everything.
Thats why everyone hates her, shes the cautionary tale.
Feminism is about women being equal to men. And women can be equally as evil.
she did nothing when that evil cunt joffrey was on the throne. she supported his every move. she deserves no sympathy.
I really enjoyed this comments section! Thank You for all the insightful comments on GOT!
This is the single worst article ever written about this show. And I’m not alone in my thinking.
Two weeks til Season 7…hope it’s enough time for the writer of this “think piece” to familiarize herself with Game of Thrones.
Ms Toomer,
As a woman myself I can tell you that Cercei is not hated because she is a woman. She is hated because of the choices she has made. Now, I’m not a fan of the show,but one of my besties is, so I know what has been going on.
It is ignorant and insulting to say that she is hated because of her sex. Almost everyone in that show has done horrible things. But, most of the time, they did it because there is a freaking war going on. And during a war horrible things do happen. Capish? I hope so. Now, even if it wasn’t war, there are psycopaths, narcissists, sadists, who do horrible things, because they feel like it, because they like it. Would it be fair to say that only men do those things? No, women do them too. Ramsey, and Joffrey and Cercei have done more than their fair share. So, why do you defend Cercei? Having a bad childhood, or bad experiences doesn’t excuse the choises you make in the future, no matter what your sex is. Cercei is a despicable b****, and Ramsey and Joffrey were despicable b*******. Like someone said in a previous comment, feminism is about women being equal to men. I see nothing unequal here.