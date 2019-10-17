Shortly after the second season premiere of FX’s Mayans M.C., Kurt Sutter announced that he’d step down as co-showrunner. In doing so, he explained that It’s “time for the white man to leave the building” (and stay on as a producer) if the series was renewed for a third run. Well, it looks like the Sons of Anarchy creator’s timing was off because FX has fired Sutter, who reportedly detailed his dismissal to the spinoff’s cast and crew.

Hollywood Reporter first reported the news with Variety soon confirming. The former outlet stresses that while Sutter’s out at FX, he’s still operating within an overall deal with 20th Century Fox TV, and of course, all of this falls under the Disney umbrella now. Well, Sutter reportedly broke the news himself to the Mayans family and (as never one to hold back) used the words “abrasive dick” to describe himself:

The Mayans M.C. showrunner has been fired following what sources describe as “multiple complaints” over his behavior on the drama series. Sutter detailed his dismissal by FX CEO John Landgraf and Disney TV Studios and ABC Entertainment chairman Dana Walden in a letter sent to the cast and crew of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff, describing himself as an “abrasive dick.”

What this says for the future of Mayans M.C. remains unknown, although Elgin James seems quite comfy with the showrunner reins, and given that the show’s ratings remain strong, one can easily imagine a renewal notice coming soon.

The outspoken writer hasn’t addressed the matter through representatives yet, but his social media accounts did drop a clue (which now appears to be not-so-subtle) on Wednesday evening. In an Instagram post, he included photo of a Mickey Mouse ferris wheel with this caption: “The happiest place on earth…”

UPDATE: Hollywood Reporter has posted the text of Sutter’s letter, which was reportedly sent to cast and crew on Thursday morning, and here’s a key excerpt:

Apparently, Disney HR and Business Affairs has conducted an investigation into the unacceptable conditions that have been created on the set of Mayans in season 2. As you know, I’ve removed myself quite a bit this season, allowing others to take a bigger role in producing the show. It appears that philosophy has backfired. It’s been reported by writers, producers, cast and crew that my absence and subsequent behavior when there, has only created confusion, chaos, hostility and is perceived as abandonment. Or at least that’s how Disney has interpreted it. I’m sure it’s true. This morning I was fired by Dana Walden and John Landgraf for all the complaints levied against me. Not the way I wanted to end my 18 year relationship with FX. At least being fired for being an abrasive dick is on brand. I deeply apologize if I’ve made people feel less than or unsupported. My intention was literally the opposite. But clearly I’ve not been paying attention. My arrogance and chronic distraction has created wreckage. Just know, I adore this cast and crew.

