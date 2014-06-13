Let Mitch Hurwitz Explain Why So Much Network Television Is Garbage

This post serves two purposes: 1) to point out how it’s nearly impossible for a good, let alone great show to make it on network television, and 2) to humbly request that filming begins on the Koogler movie, like, yesterday. But let’s talk about the first thing. Arrested Development creator/party animal Mitch Hurwitz was at the Banff World Media Festival earlier this week, and he spoke about a not-so-helpful suggestion he once received from the Powers That *fart noise* at Fox. In short, stop being so not-stupid.
“After the second season the note was dumb it down. They (Fox) would not bring me back for a third season unless I signed a contract to make it 25 per cent less — that was the phrase they used,” Hurwitz said Tuesday during a session at the Banff World Media Festival.
“I’m somebody who probably cares a little too much about other people’s experience and I really wanted Fox to be happy. But I just had to say I can’t do it and they did say you can make it, but we’ll basically just make your life miserable.” (Via)
So there you go: Fox gave the creator of arguably their best show at the time an ultimatum to stop being excellent and groundbreaking and award-winning. Unlike Koogler, that is SO not cool.
Is it weird that I have already written the Koogler movie in my head? Like he was a Republican Congressman who lost his seat because people said he wasn’t fun or hip enough so he goes out to rediscover himself by hang around college campuses with his nephew but he goes overboard and becomes a party animal and now his Nephew and a sexy Ethics professor need to reteach him responsibility.
A modern retelling of Bulworth, perhaps?
Shut up and take my money.
Make it 25% less and we’ve got a deal.
I was thinking modern retelling of Back To School.
If the Triple Lindy is involved, I’m in.
If it doesn’t end with him becoming President, I’m going to be very disappointed.
That was like NBC telling Robert Kirkman when he pitched them The Walking Dead “We like the idea of The Walking Dead, but we would like you to make a change…..can you take out the zombies?”
How these executives get their jobs is beyond me.
[www.walkingdeadforums.com]
“A gentle stroking motion, some saliva, and close to the face” would be my guess.
People in Hollywood tend to fail up for whatever reason.
You have to think the whole MRF aspect of Charlize Theron’s character had to come from the idea of literally “dumbing it down”, and that is amazing.
I worked with this kid who thought Ben Franklin was a president of the US, and once actually point blank asked me “how are babies made.” he was in his TWENTIES. and he LOVED Arrested Development. So an actual idiot was able to understand Arrested. I think people just really underestimate other people.
Did you tell him that when a mommy and a daddy love each other, they pop-pop and that’s where the baby comes from?
When you’re trying to make lowest common denominator shows that appeal to fat humps, strictly for advertising purposes only, this makes perfect sense.
Reality TV was the golden slop trough that is slowly drying up.
It’s been explained before but I’ll say it again. A block of television has “Content” and it has “Filler”. The Content isn’t the TV show, it’s the Advertisements, and the Filler is the TV Show. The filler is only designed to hold the attention of idiots until their advertisements can come around again. So if it’s too smart people change the channel, or they think about the show instead of being passive observers to the array of products flashing about the screen.
Hurwitz was on The Nerdist podcast a couple days ago. He said that literally the day after winning the unexpected best comedy emmy he showed up expecting lots of accolades and instead they told him about how it was time to stop screwing around and dumb it down.
It’s a great listen because he’s really sharp and off-the-cuff.
Most everything is garbage.
Because most everyone is garbage.