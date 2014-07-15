Chris Parnell and 6 Other ‘SNL’ Cast Members Who Were Unceremoniously Fired

Sometimes, bad SNL seasons happen to good people. Thats what happened with Riggle, who was stuck in the woefully awkward 2004-05 campaign. Jimmy Fallon, Tracy Morgan, and Chris Kattan were all out the door, while Andy Samberg, Bill Hader, Jason Sudeikis, and Kristen Wiig had yet to arrive. The result was an unmemorable, directionless season which caused Lorne Michaels to make big changes the following summer. Sadly, this meant Riggle was given the boot before he could ever fully develop a voice on the show. Luckily, he rebounded by earning a gig as a Daily Show correspondent where he made a much bigger name for himself. He hosted the ESPY’s and currently has a gig on the Fox NFL Sunday pregame show.
Damon Wayans
This is one of the more memorable firings in SNL history, because not only did it happen in the middle of the season, it happened in the middle of an episode. In a sketch where Wayans was supposed to play a “straight man”-type cop, Wayans chose to play the character as extremely effeminate, distracting the audience, and leaving them wondering what the joke was supposed to be. As the legend goes, Michaels tore into him backstage, and fired him on the spot. Of course, the incident hardly killed Wayans career; he went on to become a star after breaking out on In Living Colour and starring in the movie Mo’ Money. Wayans was destined for fame, but like many others, SNL just wasn’t the right place for him.
Chris Parnell
This might be the only firing that was actually discussed on the show by the person who was fired. After the 2000-01 season, his third on the show, Parnell was let go. Midway through the season, he re-appeared. Those who were wondering just what was going on were given an explanation in the season finale, when Parnell mentioned that Will Ferrell was responsible for Parnell’s re-hiring onto to the show. He would manage to stay in the cast for another five years, creating memorable characters like Merv the Perv, and of course, co-starring in “Lazy Sunday.” Considering how beloved Parnell had become by the time his 2006 departure, it’s hard not to wonder why he was ever let go in the first place. But at least the mistake was corrected, and he rightfully enjoyed a lengthy SNL career.
Jenny Slate
It’s hard to imagine having a worst first show than Slate did, when she dropped an f-bomb in the middle of a sketch. While Slate remained on the cast for the rest of the season, she was quickly let go upon its completion. Thankfully, she managed to recover nicely. Her short film Marcel The Shell With Shoes On became a phenomenon, leading to a book deal. Last month, Slate’s film Obvious Child was met with rave reviews, with Slate in particularly being credited with giving a brilliant performance. She also co-stars in FX’s new comedy, Married. Based on Slate’s recent star turn, it wouldn’t be surprising if she came back to host SNL in the near future. Let’s hope she can avoid swearing in her opening monologue. No wait, actually that would be pretty awesome.
jenny is the best
Some would disagree.
Can’t add Youtube for some reason:
[www.youtube.com]
Dalis Show? In Loving Colour? Did Dustin ghost write this?
Dustin is trying to make a biger name for himself.
Well the second one was the 1990 porno parody of it. Ron Jeremy played Jim Carrey.
Damon Wayans was the best part of that awful sketch.
Norm also got in trouble for controversial michael jackson and OJ jokes and OJ was friends with important nbc execs.
I’ve heard Norm discuss that. Apparently, some execs were really pissed about that.
The most controversial firing is not on this list….Andy Kaufman
but Kaufman getting “fired” was part of his act, who knows what was real and what was staged, which is what made him one of a kind
Norm’s monologue when he came back was great. “When did I get so god damn funny?”
Why is Chris Parnell on this list? Why is Chris Parnell on ANY list? What in the hell is a Chris Parnell?
Considering he’s on one of the most beloved shows on this website, I think he probably deserves a place.
Someone call Dr. Leospaceman!
He is currently killing it in the animated voices category, Archer AND Rick & Morty. Douche bag.
Cyrrrrril…..Figgis.
Just about everyone who was let go in ’86 was more famous than anyone in this list (RDJr excepted obviously).
Are these guys even signed-on for multi-year deals?
Sure, firing someone mid-season I could buy, but capital-F firing someone sounds like a very different thing from simply not exercising an option to renew their contract for an additional season.
For some reason, I thought SNL cast members sign 7-year contracts when they start.
SNL contracts are pretty one-sided in NBC’s favour. Essentially everyone is on a seven-year deal, but it’s really technically a one-year contract with six one-year options. NBC and Lorne can walk away from any cast member at any time, yet if it’s someone they want to keep, they have them in perpetuity through seven years. I’m not sure how it works for the actors who remain past seven years — there have been a lot more of them in recent years so I dunno if Kenan, Armisen, etc. all signed new deals or if NBC can keep rolling the original contracts over. (Though I suspect by that point, Lorne will let them stay as long as they want.)
Sandler and Farley were also fired and one went out early as the hero and the other has stuck around to be the villain
I heard Phil Hartman was fired too. Uh… To soon ?
Too soon infinity, logan
He wasn’t fired, he was fired upon.