Let’s Cast Jim Rash’s ‘Game Of Thrones’-Themed Episode Of ‘Community’

Now that Community is coming back for a sixth season, Dan Harmon and the rest of the writers need to put down the no-no juice and start writing 13 episodes, they GUESS. Jim Rash, in an interview with TVLine, has a few ideas, including more Britta vs. the Dean action, more rap battles (OK, that’s our suggestion), and more homages, including a Game of Thrones-themed episode.
“Maybe we could work that world [into Community]. There’s got to be something you can battle for — what’s the throne between [rival schools] City College and Greendale?” (Via)
OK, let’s do this.
Jeff: Jon Snow (stoic, loves monologues)
Abed: Littlefinger (scheming weirdo)
Britta: Daenerys (it’s the hair)
Annie: Margaery (seems innocent, isn’t)
Shirley: Melisandre (super religious)
Troy: Gendry (on a boat somewhere)
Pierce: Mad King (crazy, old dead man)
Chang: Joffrey (evil)
The Dean: Oberyn (obviously)
I would also accept the Dean as Cersei, or the Dean and Jeff as Dany and Khal Drogo.
Leonard as The Hound.
Or Garrett Lambert
I see Garrett as more of a Sam.
Shouldnt Britta be some lesbian hooker that shows her tits alot? I’m just sayin’
Pretty sure that the Dean is Varys.
I see the Dean in a red wig acting like Ygritte
Frey’s a great idea.
Make Starburns the Hound, then.
They look nothing alike, but Magnitude has to be Hodor.
“Pop pop. Pop pop!”
THIS times a million. Though who’s his Bran? Annie’s Boobs?
Chang as Bran. Then at the end we find out he’s not crippled, but just lazy.
Fat Neil as Hot Pie.
I was gonna say Sam.
Leonard as Walder is perfect.
“SHUT UP WALDER. I know about all your wives.”
Annie’s Boobs as all the direwolves?
I don’t see this as City College vs Greendale. It would work better if it had something to do with the air conditioning repair annex. That way Greendale serves as Westeros.
I’m feeling Ian Duncan as Theon. And howsabout a return of Sean Garrity/Professor Professorson as Littlefinger?
Dean should change characters throughout the episode. Sansa, Shae, Brienne, basically any female character.
But Varys would just be perfect.
Vice Dean Laybourne as Mance Rayder.
The correct answer is Jeffery as Jaime Lannister and the Dean as Cersie