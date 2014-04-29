Let’s Celebrate The Upcoming ‘Kids In The Hall’ Tour With Some Sketches With Commentary Via The Nerdist

June 6 Boston, MA The Wilbur Theatre
June 7 Washington, DC DAR Constitution Hall
June 8 Philadelphia, PA Merriam Theatre
June 13 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre
June 14 Detroit, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre
So, sorry, any US city that’s not Boston, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Chicago or Detroit. Better luck next time! The press release, via AEG reads:
The all new ‘Rusty and Ready’ is the first tour for Kids in the Hall since 2008 and will see the return of fan favorites like Chicken Lady and Buddy Cole, from their long running HBO TV series, along with outrageous new skits that confirm why Kids in the Hall are one of the most successful comedy groups of all time.
On that note, was anyone aware that, since 2012, The Nerdist YouTube channel has been quietly uploading dozens of Kids in the Hall sketches, complete with interviews and commentary following the sketches? I’ve watched some here and there, but not as comprehensively as I should have; so what better time to get caught up in anticipation for this new tour? (Well, those of us who can go — again, sorry other cities.) Here’s a handful of favorites that I’ve picked out:
“Love and Sausages”
I’m starting out with one of the Kids more surreal sketches, because they’re kind of my favorites. “Love and Sausages” was a a weird, Eastern European-inspired opus, blurring the line between sketch and short film — which could have come from no other mind other than Bruce McCullough and apparently “almost broke the troop up.”
“Salty Ham”
One of my all-time favorites. “A man my age shouldn’t be up looking for … GATORADE STREAMS in the backyard!” The commentary laments that this originally having been a stage sketch may have hurt it, but I couldn’t disagree more.
“Cause of Cancer”
If you think about how sensitive people are about this stuff in 2014, it is kind of amazing that the Kids in the Hall were able to get away with making cancer jokes back in the late ’80s/early ’90s.
… Where is San Francisco. EVERYONE ALWAYS COMES TO SAN FRANCISCO.
Bobby Versus The Devil or GTFO!
The absolute and total lack of any instances of crushing your head is a disgrace.
I most enjoyed the sketches where Bruce McCullough reminded us how not to wear jeans.
*any sketch where Bruce McCullough wore jeans
One of my favourites: “New Boots” Hilarious and poignant.
These are the Daves I know, I know; these are the Daves I know.
Hey, novel idea: Let’s celebrate the upcoming KitH tour by keeping Chris Hardwick the fuck away from it.
Christ yes.
But his scintillating question about “how did u come up with the idea for ‘these are the daves I know'” really was a turning point for our understanding of the obvious…
Dear God, this is going to be good.
Take two.
Aw, fuck it:
I’ve seen these guys live three times. If anyone wants to gather around me and ask me questions while I condescend to you, please form a line to the left.
Do they do any of their good skits live like Cabbagehead, Gavin, or Buddy Cole?
No?… well fuck them and fuck you too pal!
Only two pages? I’m disappointed.
SON OF FLYING PIG
My article would have been 8 pages long. Love me some KITH…