Let’s Watch These New ‘Fargo’ Trailers From FX And Try To Figure Out What The Hell Is Going On

One of – if not the – most anticipated shows of this upcoming season has got to be FX’s Fargo , a 10-episode limited series that the Coen Brothers will executive produce. While precious few details have been disclosed regarding how closely the plot will follow the 1996 movie of the same name, we do know that it will feature one helluva cast: Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, Bob Odenkirk, Kate Walsh, Adam Goldberg, Oliver Platt, Glenn Howerton (aka Dennis from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key, amongst others (I refuse to give Colin Hanks a higher billing than Bob Odenkirk).

To get your 1987 Oldsmobile fired up, FX has released ten teaser-trailers. Let’s take a look at them all and see if we can figure out what’s going on:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Oh my, something tells me Martin Freeman isn’t washing Hobbit clothes in there.

Apparently this movie was shot around Calgary, not North Dakota. The last time I was in Calgary it was -4C (or 24.8 Fahrenheit) and snowing hail on September 1st, so yeah, good location choice.

Man, how long has it been since Billy Bob Thornton has been in something worth seeing? Damn if I didn’t just realize I missed the old coot. How much do you wanna bet he supplied his own knife for that scene?

Oh, so that’s what happened to Angelina Jolie’s brother.

Ten bucks and the award for Creepiest Uproxxer for whomever can identify what kind of bones those are.