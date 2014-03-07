Let’s Watch These New ‘Fargo’ Trailers From FX And Try To Figure Out What The Hell Is Going On

To get your 1987 Oldsmobile fired up, FX has released ten teaser-trailers. Let’s take a look at them all and see if we can figure out what’s going on:
Oh my, something tells me Martin Freeman isn’t washing Hobbit clothes in there.
Apparently this movie was shot around Calgary, not North Dakota. The last time I was in Calgary it was -4C (or 24.8 Fahrenheit) and snowing hail on September 1st, so yeah, good location choice.
Man, how long has it been since Billy Bob Thornton has been in something worth seeing? Damn if I didn’t just realize I missed the old coot. How much do you wanna bet he supplied his own knife for that scene?
Oh, so that’s what happened to Angelina Jolie’s brother.
Ten bucks and the award for Creepiest Uproxxer for whomever can identify what kind of bones those are.
Rhino.
That’s part of a bigfoot torso. Dean Cain would splooge all over that.
*Our hero jumps himself off the dryer*
*The suction-cupped dildo (a gift purchased in Act 1) continues to move wildly with the agitation of the machine*
Ocelot bones, duh.
Did anyone else notice the music playing in the background of the Steak trailer was that “Had a Bad Day” song?
Can’t help but think Fargo’s a masterpiece that doesn’t need to be remade. That being said, it looks like they got the overall mood right, and the dark humor. I don’t expect it to be as classic as the film, but I’m definitely excited about seeing a 10-hour long 2014 version of it for what it’s worth. Another argument for how television has slowly evolved into a new medium for film-making.
Some of the filming must have taken place in ND, the Enchanted Highway is down in the southwest corner. It’s a long ways from Fargo though. And you can buy pretty much all that stuff in the hardware store promo in some ND stores. Small towns with only one store have to carry everything.
That last one bothered me. You don’t use a scraper to remove snow from your car. You use a brush, and sure, you can say all he had was a scraper, but anyone who lives in ND likely has both.
Pretty sure Billy Bob’s character ain’t from North Dakota.
*You don’t use a scraper to remove snow from your car if you’re not a kidnapping, possibly homicidal psychopath.*
The original fargo was a satire about Minnesota culture and took place in Minneapolis and Brainerd, I don’t know why everyone mentions North Dakota in all these posts
Not only is the Enchanted Highway shot by Regent, so is the nose buried in snow. Actually they probably just moved the camera a couple feet and pointed it the other way. The hill in the background of that scene is where the second Enchanted Highway sculpture is. It’s not a bad place to shoot something like this. A whole lotta nothing there. (Except there’s a farm on the other side of those Tin Men.) No idea what town is in the exterior shot where Billy Bob eats steak and buys hardware.
Also, everyone talks about ND instead of Minnesota because Fargo is in North Dakota, dontcha know.
I’m so glad that this show is a thing. That’s really all I have to bring to the conversation.
THIS will be my “True Detective” methadone…
It’s Fred Flintstone’s leftover rack of Brontosaurus, obvi.
At least they still kept the “shitty Oldsmobile” theme.
Is it so wrong to assume “Cow”? Also, that carcass has hair on it. Blarf.