[WARNING: this post contains spoilers for Succession]

When HBO released the poster for the final season of Succession, fans looked for every clue they could find. Why was Tom standing next to Kendall? Why was Logan’s watch so visible? And most of all, what’s the deal with the plane? We don’t have an answer for the first question yet, but we know the other two: the plane means Logan’s time is up. In Sunday’s episode, “Connor’s Wedding,” it finally happened: the billionaire patriarch of the Roy family died, having keeled over in the bathroom of a private jet. A sh*tty death for a sh*tty man.

Logan’s death is something that Succession viewers knew would happen someday, but it is shocking that it happened so early this season. Even Brian Cox, who plays (played) Logan, was taken aback.

“[Creator Jesse Armstrong] called me, and he said, ‘Logan’s going to die.’ And I thought, ‘Oh, that’s fine.’ I thought he would die in about episode seven or eight, but episode three, I thought, ‘Well that’s a bit early.’ Not that I was bothered,” he told the New York Times. (Cox is happy that he doesn’t have to deal with Jeremy Strong’s “f*cking annoying” method acting anymore.)

Another surprise: that the death was foreshadowed in the season four poster.

Sarah Snook (Shiv) teased the clue during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show. “I mean a little, yeah. There is!” she told host Jimmy Fallon when asked if there any easter eggs on the poster. “But I feel like you won’t know until you know. There is a thing that once the season begins airing, it may get related back to this moment.”

It turns out the clue was hiding in PLANE sight (I deserve a “f*ck off” for that).

(Via the New York Times)