Amazon is getting the Lord of the Rings gang back together in a big way, and while many of the familiar faces will be missing from the project the big-budget series will apparently sound like the blockbuster, critically-acclaimed trilogy based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien.

While Peter Jackson will not helm the project, the series is reportedly close to securing the services of an important element in the movies’ signature feel. According to Deadline Howard Shore, who won three Oscars for his work on the original Jackson-helmed trilogy, is “in talks” to develop the score for the series and compose other music.

Shore, whose film credits include The Hobbit trilogy, Twilight Saga, Hugo, The Departed, Pieces Of A Woman, Philadelphia, The Silence of the Lambs and many others, provided the unforgettable and often ominous score that framed the stakes in the battle between Sauron’s evil forces of Orcs, Goblins, and Uruk-Hai forces against the men, hobbits, elves and dwarves in Middle Earth.

It would certainly be a big deal to snag Shore, who would provide an aesthetic bridge between the projects set in the same cinematic universe as the LOTR trilogy but will not include some of the most familiar characters from the Tolkein universe. As Deadline noted, principal photography for the series has finished in New Zealand and Amazon has already set a release date of Sept. 2, 2022. But there’s clearly a lot of work left to be done to put the project together, and bringing in Shore to score the series would be a big win for what’s already the most expensive TV show in history.

