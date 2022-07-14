With a little over a month to go until the massive drama finally takes streaming audiences by storm, Amazon has released a new trailer for its heavily-anticipated series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The preview is the deepest look yet at the sprawling (and wildly expensive) project set thousands of years before the events of the events of the Lord of the Rings films that turned the J.R.R. Tolkien series into a box office phenomenon.

In the new trailer, a young Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) refuses to heed the urging of Elrond (Robert Aramayo) to put down her sword as peace seemingly envelopes Middle Earth. Haunted by fiery visions, Galadriel knows an evil darkness is coming that will lock the vast fantasy world into a brutal war with no end in sight.

Here’s the official synopsis:

This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres September 2 on Amazon.