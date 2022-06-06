Amazon Prime Video’s unprecedentedly expensive The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power doesn’t premiere for another three months, but the showrunners are already thinking about the series finale. They must have learned from Game of Thrones.

“We even know what our final shot of the last episode is going to be,” J.D. Payne told Empire. “The rights that Amazon bought were for a 50-hour show. They knew from the beginning that was the size of the canvas – this was a big story with a clear beginning, middle, and end. There are things in the first season that don’t pay off until season five.”

Those five seasons take place thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy. But don’t worry, there’s still plenty of little guys. The Rings of Power doesn’t feature hobbits, but it does have the equally hairy harfoots, “who [appear] in the original Tolkien lore as the hobbits’ predecessors,” according to Empire.

“We’re the traditional Tolkien little guy,” [actor Lenny Henry said]. “Traditionally, the little people in this world provide comedy but also get to be incredibly brave. You’re going to see us run the full gamut of emotions and actions in this adventure.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on September 2.

(Via Empire)