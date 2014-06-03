‘Louie’ Discussion: ‘This Would Be Rape If You Weren’t So Stupid’

The standup sets have come few and far between this season of Louie, so when one does show up, it usually serves a purpose, acting as a sort-of theme for the entire episode. “Pamela (Part 1)” had one of the longest in the show’s history — it began with Louie asking the crowd to applaud if they think they’re going to Heaven, and ended with an extended riff on wife-beaters and beating the sh*t out of women. This, in a season where Louie sent Yvonne Strahovski to the hospital after (accidentally) punching her in the face, and he corners two different women. One time, it “works,” he has sex with Amia, and everything is horrible and awful. That scene is more desperate than anything, but in last night’s episode, his refusal to let Pamela leave his apartment is staged as a comedic set piece — she doesn’t play the victim; instead, she cracks wise about Louie not even being able to “rape well.” Yet it’s still an uncomfortable moment in a depressing season. Louie, Louie, Louie, you’re gonna cry.
BUT “Pamela” ends with a fist pump, even after most of Brooklyn is decimated (maybe that’s not such a bad thing), Louie’s Hungarian love breaks up with him, he nearly gets run over by a shirtless fat man in the rain, is ordered to pick up his his doctor’s dog’s poop, AND has an uncomfortable encounter with two would-be mobsters plotting a murder. Actually, maybe the fist pump makes sense — usually Louie’s happiness is our happiness (think back to the final scene in last season’s finale, where he gleefully shares food with a Chinese family), but here, we feel kind of miserable. He’s celebrating a kiss that had Pamela recoiling in horror, unable to escape. I have to imagine this is intentional.
We’re supposed to feel kind of sh*tty and confused. In “Elevator (Part 6),” he’s the hero, literally carrying his ex-wife and daughters out of danger; in “Pamela (Part 1),” he’s a brute using his physicality to force a kiss from a non-consenting woman. It goes back to something he said in his standup routine: it makes no sense that men are in charge. Using his fictional Louie persona, Louis C.K. is showing why that is. Louie is mostly a good guy, but he’s also desperate, needy, and when he’s sad, like he is when Amia leaves, he’s threatening. But not THAT threatening — he still gets blamed for spitting on the floor of a bus. I’m very curious to see how this arc resolves itself over the rest of the season.
Lemme know what y’all think, not only about all THAT but how much Louie tipped the translator waiter.
“Elevator (Part 6)”
1. Do jump for joy when your family member has sex.
2. Don’t cry for Brooklyn. They’re already dead.
3. Don’t ever throw away a plastic bag. You never know when they’ll come in handy.
4. Do get Hertz to help pay for your expensive storm episode.
5. Don’t forget to tip your waiter.
“Pamela (Part 1)”
6-10. Don’t…well, yeah.
Thunder and lightning are quite rare during hurricanes….
I got two versions of Louie this week. In Elevator Part 6, we saw Louie being more decisive and proactive than he’s ever been when going to rescue Janet and the girls.
In Pamela Part 1, he’s back to being the needy loser, trying the same tactic on Pamela that he did with Amia, even though that utterly failed. He’s drawn to Pamela for reasons, but it’s fairly obvious she is the opposite of Amia in almost every way. Ah Louie, setting himself up for more pain.
Kind of love the random time sequences of this season . Summer party season, Hockey season, hurricane season , then snow storm season
I’m pretty sure the ‘rapey’ scene was more of a metaphor of Louie and Pamela’s feelings. I mean, bloggers on the the interwebs suddenly completely forgot that Louie isn’t always a literal narrative and wants to take the forceful scene literal. Knee jerk reaction from the net and pretty typical of why bloggers are horrendous critics/jpurnalists.
Well i don’t think we’re meant to believe that what we saw happen there didn’t actually happen.
But I also don’t think Louis CK’s intent as an artist was to imply that what his “character” did was in any way ok.
Just to clarify, I’m not talking about Uproxx… But all the other pop sites going off about the scene being ‘creepy’.
Don’t forget one of Louie’s notable stand-up lines…
“rape is not OK…unless you see someone you wanna fuck…and they won’t let you”…
This season is making me feel like someone who doesn’t get it. I feel like I would have enjoyed him having a special moment with a woman who completely doesn’t speak or understand English in one episode; but to make it last for several episodes seems unreal and almost childish. Plus the fact that he is absolutely fine and intelligent talking to his male friends or doing standup, but can barely speak English when talking about his feelings to a woman seems a little unbelievable. I do like how his show reminds me of Woody Allen’s films and the hurricane episode had Fellini moments. The chubby girl episode is still my favorite of this season. It seemed real. Hoping we get away from Louis acting rapey. He just seems too smart not to have a discussion with that lady about what he heard her say to him as she boarded that plane. It would help. That gal covers her extreme sensitivity by being mean; and that takes a lot of work to handle on a daily basis, but being rapey isn’t the way to handle it.
“but to make it last for several episodes seems unreal and almost childish. ”
what specifically about that is “unreal” to you?
“Plus the fact that he is absolutely fine and intelligent talking to his male friends or doing standup, but can barely speak English when talking about his feelings to a woman seems a little unbelievable. ”
are you female? there’s no way you would say this otherwise. this describes every guy ever.
That standup bit also served as his version of breaking the fourth wall on the season; it was Lester Bangs telling the kid in Almost Famous about how all great art is about men’s difficulties around women.
My wife and I were discussing the “reality” of the show last night, especially as our neighborhood in Brooklyn was being destroyed by Hurricane Jasmine Forsythe. She thinks of the show’s reality as how you remember things when you’re telling the story. Everything gets exaggerated. I’d call it “hyper-real” in that everything seems above and beyond what really happens to people. The TV news reports are a great example of that. But you can see it in the disastrous standup set in the Hamptons, in the car rental and drive to pick up his family (in Red Hook, Brooklyn, so I don’t know how they survived), and when he overheard the mobsters talking. This whole season has been like that. We love it. There’s nothing like it on TV right now.
His monologue bit made a lot more sense now than when he did it on SNL. When it started I knew I had heard it before and then it hit me… at least back then it served to piss NBC prudes off.
I love the evolution of this show and it’s definitely outstanding television, but I like laughing too, so that is a bit of a bummer. but I’m still thoroughly enjoying it.
the worst part of this show thus far has been the forced “fat girls have it rougher” monologue.
um, 100% yes.
“the worst part of this show thus far has been the forced “fat girls have it rougher” monologue.”
No.
The further this show retreats from conventional comedy, the better it’s become.
This has been an outstanding season of television.
I love how, from the start, Louis has had no fear when it comes to his show not needing to be a comedy or a drama and how as it goes on he further blurs the lines and decides to just let it be as opposed to needing to fit into a genre.
I’m truly intrigued to see how the season plays out. It’s pretty damn amazing so far.
I missed Todd Barry this week.
Todd Barry is something special. If Louie continues to go off the rails into sub-reality if not surreality his counterpoint has potential.
That was the most depressing scene all season.