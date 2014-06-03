‘Louie’ Goes For First Base As Only He Can

Welp, as I gathered from a peak at the episode titles, the characters specifically saying so, and this being Louie, the relationship with Amia came to an end tonight.

However, it’s not the worst thing in the world.

It also opened the door for the return of Pamela, who didn’t know sleeping on the couch would cause a flashback for Louie.

Then things got kinda…

But hey, he did get a kiss.

So it all worked out.