‘Louie’ Goes For First Base As Only He Can

#FX #GIFs #Louie
Contributing Writer
06.03.14 23 Comments

Welp, as I gathered from a peak at the episode titles, the characters specifically saying so, and this being Louie, the relationship with Amia came to an end tonight.

cry

However, it’s not the worst thing in the world.

love

It also opened the door for the return of Pamela, who didn’t know sleeping on the couch would cause a flashback for Louie.

Then things got kinda…

rapey-1

rapey-2

rapey-3

But hey, he did get a kiss.

kiss

So it all worked out.

Around The Web

TOPICS#FX#GIFs#Louie
TAGSFXgifsLOUIE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP