‘Louie’ Goes For First Base As Only He Can

Welp, as I gathered from a peak at the episode titles, the characters specifically saying so, and this being Louie, the relationship with Amia came to an end tonight.
However, it’s not the worst thing in the world.
It also opened the door for the return of Pamela, who didn’t know sleeping on the couch would cause a flashback for Louie.
Then things got kinda…
But hey, he did get a kiss.
So it all worked out.
God, that was awkward.
That kiss was worse than the Red Viper vs The Mountain ending.
Louie >>>>>>>>>>> GoT
There, I said it.
Even more awkward when you realize she did the voice of Bobby Hill
Is that David Costabile in gif 1?
I think it’s Fisher Stevens, but I haven’t watched it yet.
ah looks more like fisher. imdb had no info
No. It’s just some old guy who speaks Hungarian.
@Martin There we go. I guess I had Short Circuit on the brain or something.
I’m still weirded out that the doctor neighbor is Charles Grodin. I mean when did he turn into Wayne Rogers?
Good grief, Charlie Brown!
I laughed hard at that kiss sequence. Classic Louie
That last scene with Pamela was sadder than last night’s GoT. The credit sequence on the bus brought it back around to just awkward and wrapping up in hilarity. All the while, Louie’s character is a fucking douchebag.
Once again, however, Charles Grodin is the best part of the show for dropping mad truth bombs all over his stupid poop-scooping ass.
Shame on Louie for not using Perd Hapley for the black guy during the news parody.
They should have had the last commercial be the presidential PSA about the stop sexual assault campaign. I am sure some victims of sexual assault watching were deeply disturbed by that ending.
I know it would’ve been very odd with the tone of the episode, but I really wanted to car rental guy to ask Louie if he would be purchasing the insurance for his rental car that he’s about to take out into a hurricane.
Somebody here last week said they see this season ending with Louie putting a bullet into his head. I see it now too.
Oh, and the crazies that came out during the hurricane had me in stitches.
Someone says that every season. Personally, that’s how I expected Review to end.
Maybe Louie won’t put a bullet in his head….he’ll stumble and fall out his window as he tries to see who is down on the sidewalk….
Cudos to Charles Grodin. His best role since Midnight Run.
First Amnia and now Pamela. One more woman and Louie becomes a serial rapist. #nomeansno
Was hoping there would be one of him rolling up the car window.