Christina Applegate recently listed her bucket-list goals that she hopes to complete with “the days I have left,” and hopefully, those requests come through for her. Since her MS diagnosis a few years ago, Applegate has expressed her belief that she is likely done onscreen with acting jobs, although she has been able to podcast, during the course of which she opened up about watching plenty of reality TV even though she rejected an opportunity to star in RHOBH about a decade ago.

A particular Applegate favorite happens to be the popular Love Island, which she loves so much that she’s watched every episode, but there are a few things that she cannot stand about the series. The Dead To Me star even went so far to call this a “beef” with cast and crew. There were two issues, actually, and Applegate started off with a tame declaration.

“I have a beef with production and contestants,” she wrote on social media. “Can you pls stop making weird sounds with your water bottles?like holding straw in mouth and chewing it and not sipping. Or girls with long nails making clicky clackety sounds on ha.”

Oh, but she wasn’t done yet: “Also to add to my Love island rant. White deodorant on the armpits in the heat is gross. Now you all are very attractive people, please use clear deodorant!!! The white puss [sic] looking sh*t in the folds is not bueno. This is just me helping you be the best version of you.”

Nope, not finished yet either. Another user responded with a take about how when deodorant “curdles,” then “[i]t reminds of something too graphic to share.” And Applegate certainly did not mind articulating this phenomenon: “Well I will say it for you. Yeast infection. That’s all I see now.”

Yikes. Love Island peeps, if you’re watching this, yup, nab some clear deodorant. Your laundry will also thank you.