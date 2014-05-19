‘Mad Men’ Discussion: ‘The Strategy’ Was The Most Beautiful Episode Of TV’s Most Beautiful Drama

Joan Harris, meanwhile, came to a different realization: She didn’t want a pretend family, one that looked good on Christmas cards. She wanted a real family, with real love. Bob Benson — who had become something of a gay bestie to Joan last season — made his triumphant return to Mad Men last night (thanks Danger!), fancy, plaid jackets and all. While all indications last season pointed toward the fact that Bob Benson was gay, you never know what the IBM supercomputer in the office could do to a person’s sexuality. For instance, it turned Chevy executive Bill Hartley — GLEN GULIA — gay in one day, and he ended up calling Bob to bail him out after he’s caught “fellating” an undercover police officer. Not great, Bob?
It’s during that conversation in the cab that Bob learns that Chevy is about to abandon Sterling Cooper and go in-house, which is going to be a huge blow to the firm. Bob Benson, however, will be just fine because he’s going to be offered an in-house job at Buick. Bob Benson apparently let that cush job offer go to his head, or maybe the supercomputer briefly turned Bob straight, because he came at Joan with a marriage proposal. “We need to reproduce!”
Clearly Bob is an accounts man and not a creative, because he delivered an awful pitch to Joan, essentially saying to her, “You’re old and your prospects are drying up and your child has no one around to give him erector sets (erector set, heh heh), and I’m gay and I need some arm candy to show off at dinner parties, so why don’t we get hitched?” The old Bill Hartley arrangement. So romantic!
“I want love, and I’d rather die hoping that happens than make some arrangement,” Joan says. “I would rather die hoping for that, and you should to.” Good for you, Joan. She may not have a family beyond her son and the mother she doesn’t like, but she’s not willing to force a family into existence, either. (I still think that Roger — who realized that he was a lousy father to Margaret and that Margaret was being a lousy parent to her son two episodes ago — will eventually make it back to Joan, where he can finally be the father he should’ve been the first time around.)
Meanwhile, Pete opened the episode by joining his hairline in the Mile High Club. He’s in a kind of fake happy trance with Bonnie, who he brings to New York for a vacation. “I want you shopping all day, and screwing me all night,” he tells her, a line that Don would echo later with Megan, with similar results. But Pete’s not willing to introduce Bonnie to his daughter because he knows Bonnie is just a dalliance, somebody he f*cks. One look at Trudy and Pete realizes what he really wants: A family. His family. But his daughter barely recognizes him, and Trudy is dating other men, which turns Pete once again into the slimeball he often is whenever he feels threatened and insecure. He ends up giving his daughter a beer-in-the-cake cake, a classic dick move on Pete’s part.
Basically, he realizes he’s got no one.
@superhans, another reason Peggy is so pissed is that Don’s statement to st. Joseph’s that the idea for the pitch was Gleason’s last, was another insult to Peggy, since it was her idea. Ted reiterated this many times.
I would like to point out, if no one has already, that Glen Gulia got punched in the nose for sticking his face in other peoples business, in the most literal sense.
Guess I’m the only one who thought this episode stank the place up. I’ve been a lifelong Mad Men fan but this season has really jumped the shark IMO, especially after the stellar last season. Awesome threesome aside, it feels like they’ve been treading water for 6 episodes.
And how they could introduce the new & improved, sexy-as-fuck older Neve Campbell & then just yank her away? That was just sadistic as hell. I never got into her during her 1990s heyday, but dayamn. Don Draper would’ve poleaxed that shit in the cab ride home from the airport.
I know we all like to give Dustin shit here at Uproxx (Rowles’d!), but this was a great write-up to a great episode. Well done, sir.
I guess I saw it all a little different with the Don and Peggy relationship. When she asked him to go over his thought process out loud and then came up with a great pitch it looked like Don had a sense of relief/awe/whatever that Peggy had finally grown up into the ad exec she needs to be to take over the creative director position. And then when “My Way” came on and they dance it felt as if he was dancing with his daughter who is finally growing up and ready to take the reins as creative director while this is his swan song and he moves to McCann….but I’m a simpleton with some of these things.
Don’s paper said Robert Kennedy was just killed, so that’s June ’68. The Stonewall riots happened in June ’69. I don’t really think the series is gonna end on that, but I can’t see the show ignoring the climate at the time leading up to it.
Mad Men referenced Bobby’s assassination last season: s6e7, Man With A Plan.
This was the paper he was looking at. [www.pophistorydig.com]
Nope. That was a copy of the Times from November 23, 1963 about JFK’s assassination.
I feel like Bob was really crushed by Joan’s refusal. It seemed like they had a real chemistry and he did say that he had been with women. Can he not be bi-sexual and just have an agreement with her, sort of like an “open ” marriage type of thing ?
Also, Dustin: Two weeks in row now, talking about Roger making his way back to Joan to be a real father. I thought it was pretty clear that Joan did not want Roger to have anything to do with her and the kid.
@Martin ….I get what you’re saying but I guess I just thought that Joan could give even the gayest man a boner -and being that they seem to be so into each other as friends, why not friends with benefits ?
I thought he said he’d been with a woman. That doesn’t make him bisexual. It makes him a gay man who’s spent his life in the closet, before most people considered homsexuals as anything more than deviants and animals, who probably grew up hating himself and tried to fuck a woman to prove to himself that he wasn’t gay.
I think Joan missed a hell of a chance. She’s far from done, but I don’t see things coming around for her. Unless Roger has a change of heart.
The scene at the end when Don and Peggy dance was indeed very heart-warming but I will say this- after Peggy laid her head on his chest, the look on Don’s face was a bit hesitant as if he did not know how to react. But I guess then he realized that tenderness was needed and that was what he should do in that moment. At the risk of sounding crude or sexist I think Peggy needs a good man AND a good screw ( or two)
Peggy’s the one non-relative woman he’d never fuck, but it still seemed awkward. Maybe because of that.
I knew we were in for a treat when we got bob benson and a dead-pan “keep an eye on him” joke right away
Really loved this episode. Don showed signs of emotional growth and he actually was….sweet with Peggy. It’s funny because just when you think the show may have jumped the shark you realize that it’s still great television.
Am I the only one who thought a lot of the shots were quite Wes Anderson-esque? I mean they paid homage to Stanley Kubrick in last week’s ep. Maybe this week was Wes Anderson.
Ken’s delivery of that line and the whole way that little scene was filmed really reminded me of Twin Peaks.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see Harry and Pete switch offices now that Harry is a partner. Still think a showdown is coming and Cutler will vastly overestimate his strength. Roger and Pete are loyal to Don and Harry will be as well, to Cutler’s surprise. Ted will also come over to Don to be the death knell in whatever Cutler has planned for him.
Wonderful episode. I’m glad Don and Peggy are good again, they’re resentment towards each other was making me restless.
Bob Benson’s return could have been more bizarre and uncomfortable, but it was still good to see him.
At this point, the number of partners is just absurd.
@SuperHans Long story short – Because of Ted last season. Don was supposed to go to L.A. but he let Ted go instead. Peggy heard in a roundabout way that Don was the reason for Ted leaving and partly blames Don.
idk if it’s been addressed here on Uproxx or not since I haven’t been reading the recaps, but why was Peggy so pissed at Don this season? Was she just upset that Don got a second chance after his outburst? I don’t really remember him wronging her ever… he’s always gone to bat for her. What am I missing here?
Roger Sterling’s line to Cutler is actually much better than it’s rendered in this article – “so you can win your secret war?”. In fact, it’s “Your secret plan to win the war?”
That formulation – “your secret plan to win the war” – is a reference to a story from the 1968 presidential campaign which posited that Richard Nixon had a secret plan to win the war in Vietnam. Partly the result of a few suggestions from Nixon himself, partly a fantasy of the hawk wing of the GOP who wanted to believe Nixon wasn’t actually going to write the conflict off, the idea was popularly dismissed and scorned as fantasist nonsense.
So, Roger unleashing this line on Cutler overtly ridicules the entire campaign to oust Don and, by extension, Cutler himself.
It’s also Roger issuing his own version of Cutler’s accusation that Roger thinks more about Don than about the company; if Roger does indeed have a myopic fixation on Don at the expense of the company (which is not necessarily the case), he’s certainly not the only one.
I recall that John McCain also had a plan….” I know how to win in Iraq” without sharing any actual details- it was just ” and if you elect me, I will do just that”
Yeah good catch. I knew about Nixon’s “secret plan” to win the war in Vietnam but did not connect those dots at all.
“Adlai Stevenson has a duty to share his plan to win the Korean war. You can’t just go around talking about secret plans to win in Korea without having an actual plan.” – Vice President Richard Nixon.
Oh, this is realy awesome. Great pick-up.
Exchange of the episode-
Peggy: Don I just turned 30.
Don: Shit.
Cutler’s plan is to have Phillip Morris force out Draper, but I don’t see how that works. I thought he only loses his partnership shares if he breaks The Rules? Did they re-write his entire partnership agreement? Wouldn’t they have to rewrite the firm’s articles of incorporation? I can’t imagine this is an oversight on Weiner’s part and I can’t imagine he’s planning to go back to the contract shenanigans he dropped on Duck Phillips so I don’t know what’s going on here.
@Tracer Bullet ….I’m not an economist but 8 figures sounds a little high to me ( for that time period)
@olive snook I doubt it. Don’s buyout has to be well into the eight-figures if it’s going to throw off the firm’s financials “until 1975” according to Roger, and Phillip Morris isn’t going to give them that kind of cash upfront. And even if it is true, that means Cutler’s evil plan is to pay Don a metric fuckton of money to make him go away and that’s a shitty evil plan. Unless . . . Don . . . Donald Sterling . . . Oh, my god. TIME IS A FLAT CIRCLE. WE’VE ALL BEEN HERE BEFORE.
They’d have the money to buy Don out of his partnership if they got Phillip Morris.
He’s assuming that because of Don’s letter a few seasons ago vilifying the cigarette industry that Phillip-Morris would insist Don leave the agency.
I don’t think anyone’s mentioned this yet, but I think Peggy and Don drinking in Lou’s office is going to come back into play. One of the stipulations of Don’s return to the office was that he was not allowed to drink, and there he was…blatantly pouring multiple glasses.
They made it a point to show Lou talking about his Tiki bar, and then they showed Peggy and Don drinking from it. Does Peggy know that he’s not allowed to drink? You’d think that they would have told her, but with the way they treat her, you never know. Is Lou going to find the two used glasses, and then Peggy tells him that she and Don were working over the weekend? Will she inadvertently out him, and get him into trouble?
This may be me over-thinking things, but I have a bad feeling….
Remember, though, by next episode approximately a month will have passed. Those glasses will be long forgotten (unless you think the final episode of 7A will open with us finding Don was fired over it).
Joan told Peggy about The Rules a few episodes ago. I figure the cleaning service will clear the glasses but Don was just too casual about drinking Lou’s scotch to think that moment won’t come up again.
I thought line of the night was: “I know your debutante tricks!”
Also, you usually point out the music era. Sinatra’s version of “My Way” was released in 1969; however, it obviously hearkened back to an earlier era – which compliments the 1950’s esque (1955 was a good year) Burger King pitch that they came up with. It also clashes with the Vanilla Fudge and other psychedelic rock that Weiner’s been throwing in every other episode.
Another subtle exchange I liked was something like
Peggy: I don’t remember 1955.
Don: That was a good year.
Peggy: I remember 1965.
Don: I got married that year.
‘“To live in the not knowing,” as Don suggests of the advertising profession, sounds like the perfect recipe for alcoholism.’
Dustin… No! ^1000
Obviously an Eastern religion (probably Taoist) reference appropriate to the period.
idk I took it as more regarding the nature of creative work than anything. Even really good artists, musicians, writers, whatever doubt the shit out of their work every single time, I think.
I believe we all live in the “not knowing” because no one knows exactly what will happen from one day to the next. Your whole existence or way of life can end or change dramatically in an instant !
I suppose though that in Don’s case, it may be more serious- being that he can be exposed as a fraud and a war deserter if his true identity is ever revealed….
This line actually made me think of Rust Cohle.
You just know Weiner is going to leave us hanging on what Roger is up to. Because Roger, that sly old silver fox, is hatching a plan, and we’re going to have to wait a damn year to find out what it is.
Also — is Weiner actually setting us up for a happy ending to this series?
Don has to come out on top, he has too!
Throw all the Emmy’s and Golden Globes at this episode. Sorry Fargo, The Americans and True Detective, I still love you. But, fuck, this episode was amazing television, period.
I’d be bummed if this show ended without Hamm winning a single Emmy for Don Draper. That ain’t right.
Yeah, you have to submit a single episode for writing, acting, directing, etc…
We are truly in a great time for TV at the moment. So many amazing shows to watch.
Do they throw an Emmys at single episodes? I don’t know as I don’t watch them in entirety. Regardless, it is so hard to compare shows that are so different. They are all great in their own aspects.
Megan is going to use that fondue pot at her next party, which will be attended by members of the Manson family. Right? RIGHT??
I think Mad Men has been killing it this season, but this episode….hoo boy. That was one of the greatest episodes the show has ever put together. From the first time Peggy smiled at Don — “I abuse my staff, and then take a nap” — right through to that end shot, I was grinning ear to ear, and maybe a little teary, too.
Sterling Draper Olsen Campbell is happening. It HAS to happen.
and Crane…
Right, and it would leave the most perfectly inept shell of a firm in it’s wake: Cooper, Cutler & Chaugh… & Joan unnamed of course.
Obviously she isn’t in Betty Draper’s category, but Joan’s mom is pretty damn terrible in her own right.
But can she speak Italian ?
Don’s burn of Joan during the discussion of Harry becoming a partner was delicious: “He’s very loyal.”
@Otto Man sees all. Clearly he went to Brown University.
@Otto Man ….I saw that way also- Don really owed a Harry a solid for that Commander cig tip.
@Shez07 and @Otto Man, agree. Don has Pete, Roger, Harry, the confidence of Ted (via his deferral to Pete’s rational for allowing Don to make the Burger Chef pitch) and maybe/maybe not Joan (as TLo point out, that relationship may be permanently fractured). Cutler has *maybe* Cooper.
Also, it’s a smart move for him selfishly. Harry has already made it clear he’s loyal to Don, so add him to the pool of voting partners who will likely determine Don’s fate in the near future.
I also saw it as Don paying back Harry for the tip on Philip Morris from the other episode.
Harry gave him the heads up, which allowed Don to plan his attack for crashing the meeting; so he didn’t oppose the partnership when Harry Crane’s name came up. I also recall a line last week from Harry saying something about “we go back a ways.”
Damn, what a great episode.
Word. I rewatched the last scene between Don and Peggy three times. Also, Sinatra…
I found myself wondering if it was a good episode because Don didn’t do something insanely stupid…
But yeah, it was pretty, pretty, pretty good.
It was so damn good, I re-watched it again directly after… I rarely have ever done that. And it was still amazing.
I second that. I found myself wanting to stand up and slow clap my television.