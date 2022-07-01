After being laid to rest (aka canceled) by CBS last month, fan-favorite reboot Magnum P.I. was rescued by NBC for not one but two more seasons with a 20-episode order split over the two seasons of the reboot. The move came after an extensive social media campaign from the show’s stars and dedicated fanbase.

The cast has been reacting to the stellar news, thanking NBC for taking a chance on the show, which stars Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum, the former Navy Seal who is now a private investigator. The series also stars Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Amy Hill, and Tim Kang. Season five is expected to begin shooting later this summer.

The stars shared their excitement on social media, with Hernandez joking that he will have to “dust off the Aloha shirt.” Stephen Hill also tweeted “aloha nui loa a hui hou,” which translates to “love you so much.”

It was a bit circuitous but we did it!Your love & support helped get us over the finish line, thank you & thanks to @nbc for stepping up!Time to dust off the Aloha shirt! #ohana ❣️🍾😎🏝🌈🏎 https://t.co/wJqoJ64lEh — Jay Hernandez (@jay_hernandez) July 1, 2022

aloha nui loa a hui hou 🙏🏿💪🏿✊🏿🌺❤ https://t.co/bbCk9EPFi5 — Stephen Hill (@StephenHillActs) July 1, 2022

As I stated in a previous post, we couldn’t do #magnumpi without you all. Literally. Thank you. ❤️ — Tim Kang (@Tim__Kang) July 1, 2022

This one is for the FANS. You guys are AMAZING! ❤️ 🌈 🏝 https://t.co/LPv5EEjjrT — zaChknighton (@ZachKnighton) July 1, 2022

The series is a reboot of the classic 1980s drama starring Tom Selleck that ran for eight seasons. As fans know, NBC infamously cancels most of their sci-fi shows: Manifest, Debris, The Event, and the cute little alien show Surface from 2005 that will NEVER be forgotten! But a two-season order is pretty optimistic, and the fans are undoubtly ready for it.

