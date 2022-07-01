Magnum PI
‘Magnum P.I.’ Cast Will Now ‘Dust Off Their The Aloha Shirts’ After Being Saved By NBC

After being laid to rest (aka canceled) by CBS last month, fan-favorite reboot Magnum P.I. was rescued by NBC for not one but two more seasons with a 20-episode order split over the two seasons of the reboot. The move came after an extensive social media campaign from the show’s stars and dedicated fanbase.

The cast has been reacting to the stellar news, thanking NBC for taking a chance on the show, which stars Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum, the former Navy Seal who is now a private investigator. The series also stars Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Amy Hill, and Tim Kang. Season five is expected to begin shooting later this summer.

The stars shared their excitement on social media, with Hernandez joking that he will have to “dust off the Aloha shirt.” Stephen Hill also tweeted “aloha nui loa a hui hou,” which translates to “love you so much.”

The series is a reboot of the classic 1980s drama starring Tom Selleck that ran for eight seasons. As fans know, NBC infamously cancels most of their sci-fi shows: Manifest, Debris, The Event, and the cute little alien show Surface from 2005 that will NEVER be forgotten! But a two-season order is pretty optimistic, and the fans are undoubtly ready for it.

