Maisie Williams Shares Some Tantalizing Thoughts On ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 5 And ‘The End Of Arya Stark’

In an interview with The Guardian over the weekend, in which Maisie Williams talked about growing up, dealing with the Internet, and Emma Watson’s ‘first-world feminism,” a couple of quotes referring to Williams’ fate in the upcoming seasons of Game of Thrones are both illuminating and potentially confusing for non-book readers (of which Maisie Williams is one).
Vague Spoilers Ahead
Williams, who is out promoting British drama Cyber Bully, referred to something “big” in the future for Arya Stark: “There’s a big ending for Arya. They’re basically breaking her down, and you get to see behind the cracks.”
Ending? Come again?
“We’re coming to the end now, so I don’t know what they’re going to do next year. It’s the end of Arya, as far as anyone knows.”
Having not read the books, I’m not sure what Williams is referring to when she says it’s the “end of Arya,” although I do know that “as far as anyone knows” definitely refers to the fact that George R.R. Martin hasn’t yet revealed her future since the sixth A Song of Ice and Fire book hasn’t been written yet.
What we do know, however, is that the HBO series is already veering away from George R.R. Martin’s source material, and that Maisie Williams is signed on to the sixth season of the series. How does “the end of Arya” in the fifth season square with her presence in the sixth season? I’m not sure, but I suspect that book readers are grinning devilishly in their knowledge.
She’s talking metaphorically, Rowles.
Just read the books, man. It’s different from the show so you really aren’t getting spoiled.
She is no one…
Of all the characters on the show Arya’s is the most compelling. Love watching this middle child grow to this complete kick-ass assassin.
Her path is a dark and interesting one. We’ll see how much of it they put in, but it’s the kind of stuff that will excite fans.
I think it would be more interesting if it turned into an ensemble show, to a single character centric show. Just focus on Arya constantly, it would really fuck with some peoples heads. I don’t think the writers are up to it though, they need quick changes to all the characters or they can handle any compelling narrative.
in case anyone is interested in what she means, you can read an excerpt from winds of winter on GRR’s website
I think “the end of Arya Stark” is more of an transformation into another person than death.