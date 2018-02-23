Netflix

In the simpler days of 2015, everyone and their mother was deeply obsessed with Netflix’s addiction series, Making A Murderer. Evidence was discussed, episodes dissected, and battle lines were drawn at water coolers everywhere over whether or not Steven Avery killed Teresa Halbach (you guys, he definitely did it). The opinions and theories born then have only intensified in the long wait until season two, and it seems that that fans and amateur sleuths will be doubly rewarded for their patience.

According to a new report from /Film, a sequel series, Convicting A Murderer, is being developed to tell the other side of Avery’s case. Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos, the creative forces behind Making A Murderer, were criticized for presenting the case in a one-sided manner, so documentary filmmaker Shawn Rech will be exploring a new angle. Allegedly, he’s gotten “unprecedented access to District Attorney Ken Kratz, Lead Investigator Tom Fassbender, and other major players in State v. Avery.”

Rech released a statement explaining their mission behind the new series:

When Making A Murderer was produced, many on the law enforcement side of the story could not, or would not, participate in the series, which resulted in a one-sided analysis of the case…This docu-series will examine the case and the allegations of police wrongdoing from a broader perspective. It will also share with viewers the traumatic effects of being found guilty and vilified in the court of public opinion. We fight for the truth. We’ll present all of the evidence in the Avery case from the perspective of both the prosecution and the defense and see if viewers feel the same way they did two years ago following the first season of Making A Murderer.

Convicting A Murderer is currently looking for a streaming service or network home, while season two of Making A Murderer will eventually be released on Netflix.

