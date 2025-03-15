Here’s everything we know about the Malcolm in the Middle revival.

Luckily, it’s never been easier to watch Malcolm in the Middle (all 151 episodes are streaming on Hulu / Disney Plus). And now, after nearly 20 years off the air, it’s coming back for new episodes.

Of the many shows that have aired on Fox after The Simpsons, one of the best in Malcolm in the Middle . Yet, despite winning a prestigious Peabody Award and seven Emmys, it never felt like the single-camera comedy from creator Linwood Boomer got the respect it deserves. It was funny and smart, and the best depiction of a working-class family on TV since Roseanne.

Plot

Malcolm in the Middle, which aired on Fox from 2000 to 2006, was about a genius child, Malcolm (played by Frankie Muniz), in a dysfunctional family, including lovable doofus Hal (Bryan Cranston) and stressed-out Lois (Jane Kaczmarek). The revival will wisely focus on that trio: the plot involves Malcolm and his daughter being drawn into family chaos when Hal and Lois demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party.

“Malcolm in the Middle is a landmark sitcom that captured the essence of family life with humor, heart and relatability,” Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said in a statement. “Its hilarious and heartfelt portrayal of a lovably chaotic family resonated with audiences of all ages, and we’re so excited to welcome the original cast back to bring that magic to life again.”

She continued, “With Linwood Boomer and the creative team at the helm, these new episodes will have all the laughs, pranks, and mayhem fans loved — along with a few surprises that remind us why this show is so timeless.”

No one has been a bigger Malcolm supporter than Cranston, who most people know for his Emmy-winning performance as Walter White on Breaking Bad. But he’s hilarious as Hal! “25 years since we premiered Malcolm in the Middle. I’m so excited… that I may have peed just a little bit,” Cranston joked in an announcement video, while Kaczmarek added, “What a delight that I get to yell at that kid again! We’re very, very excited about coming back together and seeing what this family has been up to.”

You can watch the video here.

Interestingly, the original run of Malcolm nearly prevented Cranston from making Breaking Bad, as he revealed on the Smartless podcast.

“I read [the Breaking Bad pilot] and I thought, ‘Oh my god this is amazing.’ I met with him. He said, ‘I want to turn Mr. Chips into Scarface and I think you’re the guy to do it.’ We shot the pilot in February and March of 2007. So had we got that eighth season of Malcolm in the Middle, I would not have been available to shoot that pilot and someone else would be talking to you… I dogmatically believe this, that a career in our business cannot be fully realized without a healthy dose of luck sprinkled throughout.”

Thankfully, he was able to do both.

Cast

So far, the only confirmed cast members are Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek — Malcolm, Hal, and Lois, respectively.

As for the rest of the family, Deadline projects that Christopher Kennedy Masterson (Francis) and Justin Berfield (Reese) will “likely be approached about reprising their roles,” while “a return for Erik Per Sullivan, who played the youngest brother Dewey, is unlikely.” He hasn’t acted since 2010.