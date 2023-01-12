frankie-muniz-getty-top.jpg
Getty Image
TV

You Guessed It: ‘Malcolm In The Middle’ Star Frankie Muniz Is Suddenly Rebranding As A NASCAR Driver

They say there are no second acts in America. But just look at Frankie Muniz. As a kid, he was the star of one of the early aughts’ most popular and groundbreaking sitcoms: Malcolm in the Middle, which revamped the family comedy as a single-camera yukfest. Nowadays Muniz is in his late 30s, which means it’s time to try something else. Surely, though, few were expecting him to rebrand as a racecar driver.

On Wednesday, as per People, the erstwhile Cody Banks out of nowhere revealed he’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 30 Ford Mustang for Rette Jones Racing, competing in mid-February for ARCA Menards Series championship, which begins at Daytona International Speedway.

It doesn’t appear to be a lifetime dream. Muniz said he “caught the bug of wanting to be a driver” back in 2004, when he was still a teenager and still a couple years from leaving Malcolm in the Middle. The idea of actually doing something about it “hit me when I had my son,” who was born in March of 2021.

“I want him to grow up seeing me reach for my dreams and work hard for something that I’m passionate about, and the one world where I feel like I still have unfinished business was the racing world,” Muniz told People. “So I’m going to go racing.”

It’s a new world for Muniz, but he’s cautiously optimistic. “I have a lot to learn and I know that,” Muniz said. “But I’m going in, I’m putting in a hundred percent because I don’t wanna look back at this opportunity and go, man, I wish I tried harder.”

Muniz admits that, at 37, he has “a steep learning curve” to face. But you know? Good for him. Hopefully it won’t eat into the threatened Malcolm reunion being scripted by his former TV dad, Bryan Cranston. But maybe it’ll catch Lizzo’s attention.

(Via People)

Listen To This
The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of December 2022
by: Uproxx authors
The Most Anticipated Pop Albums Of 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Hip-Hop Songs Of 2022
by: Uproxx authors and
This Year’s Best New Holiday Music That You’ll Actually Want To Listen To
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×