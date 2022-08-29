‘Manifest’ Fans Finally Have A Season 4 Release Date From Netflix

Manifest will finally start to bring Flight 828 in for a landing this fall. That’s been the estimate for awhile, and fans of the sci-fi(-ish) soap opera have been patiently awaiting an update on when Season 4 would begin to arrive after NBC cancelled the series. Since the series got the ax at the same time that previous seasons sat atop the Netflix streaming charts, it seemed only natural that the streamer would want to pick it up, and that (fortunately) happened. Now, we’re staring down a two-part season that will eventually turn into a supersized one (to tie up loose ends after showrunner Jeff Rake planned for a full six seasons), and things are starting to come together.

We’re finally getting details, including a slight teaser that shows airplane chaos and a release date (November 4) for Season 4, Part 1.

We will soon begin our final descent. Manifest Season 4 Part 1 lands November 4 pic.twitter.com/UmZctvRXsv — Netflix (@netflix) August 28, 2022

As far as substance goes, we’re not learning anything new in this teaser, which is mostly a refresher to remind everyone that Flight 828 previously disappeared off the radar and surfaced 5 years later (in Earth time) while the passengers had no idea that anything was amiss other than some turbulence. As viewers know, there’s plenty of dark shadowy forces at work, and who really knows how the government angle will play out. As Fox Mulder once warned, however, these passengers probably want to continue to trust no one. Here’s an official Season 4 synopsis:

Two years after the brutal murder of Grace turned their lives upside down, the Stone family is in shambles as a devastated Ben continues to mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter, Eden. Consumed by his grief, Ben has stepped down from his role as co-captain of the lifeboat, leaving Michaela to captain it alone, a near impossible feat with the passengers’ every move now being monitored by a government registry. As the Death Date draws closer and the passengers grow desperate for a path to survival, a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for Cal that changes everything they know about Flight 828 and will prove to be the key to unlocking the secret of the Callings in this compelling, mind-bending, and deeply emotional journey.

You heard it already, but yep, we’re finally going to see Michaela revisit the voices in her head, beginning on November 4 when Manifest descends upon Netflix.