The Stephen King resurgence is real. Yes, it’s true that the horror icon never stopped churning out novels, but with the successful reboot of the IT franchise (and to a lesser degree, the Pet Sematary remake), along with the critical acclaim of the King-inspired Castle Rock series on Hulu, it’s truly coming up King. So of course, there was plenty of excitement over recent casting reports for CBS’ remake of The Stand as a limited series. Showrunner Josh Boone recently hopped onto Instagram to confirm James Marsden in the role of heroic Stu Redman and Amber Heard as the duplicitous Nadine Cross, and now, an eerily fitting pop culture figure has announced that he’s joined the cast as well.

Marilyn Manson recently spoke with Revolver about his upcoming album and the continuation of his joint Twins Of Evil tour with Rob Zombie. Among many wide-ranging topics (including his collaborations with singer/songwriter Shooter Jennings), the Salem and Sons of Anarchy actor let slip that he’s joined The Stand cast in an undisclosed role:

“Shooter and I also did a cover of “The End” by the Doors, for a new miniseries of The Stand by Stephen King, which I’m also going to be acting in. I think that sort of kick-started our process for the album, and started us exploring different things.

The obvious question here is …. who will Manson play? If we assume that I’m not going to get my wish for Walton Goggins to play Randall Flagg (also known as the Walkin’ Dude and the Dark Man), then Manson seems ideal for the role. However, the former shock rocker is touring for the rest of the year, which makes it seem awfully unlikely that he’ll be available for a prime role in the 2020 series. He’d also be an unexpected but probably wonderful pick to play Harold Lauder, the candy-bar fixated creep, but that’s also a larger role that would demand a great deal of screentime. So maybe we’ll only see Manson as one of Flagg’s followers in Las Vegas, but I’d be happy to be wrong. After all, he’s somehow found time to film 10 episodes for HBO’s The New Pope this year.

More casting confirmations are afoot: Whoopi Goldberg as Mother Abagail, Greg Kinnear as Glen Bateman, Odessa Young as Frannie Goldsmith, and Henry Zaga as Nick Andros. I’d also like to know if CBS will be sticking with Paydays as the nefarious candy bars of choice while the battle between good and evil heats up between plague survivors. Little details matter!

